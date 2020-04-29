 Metallica Working On New Music During Quarantine? - Noise11.com
Metallica photo by Ros OGorman

Metallica photo by Ros OGorman

Metallica Working On New Music During Quarantine?

by Music-News.com on April 30, 2020

in News

The heavy metal group’s drummer has revealed he and his bandmates – James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett – have been discussing “how we can just be a band again” post-lockdown and he also teased that if they are still stuck at home in six months’ time, they are bound to make their first record since 2016’s ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’.

In a chat on Twitter with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Lars said: “The people that make the software and all the stuff that we use to record are sitting right now trying to figure out how Lars and James and Kirk and Rob can make a Metallica record from four different locations in four different states. That’s obviously something that we’re very excited about.”

Quizzed on the prospect of them making an album remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, Lars said: “A lot of that will do with how long the stay at home orders are in place and a lot of that will have to do with if there’s a second wave of the virus. Who knows what our world will look like six months from now?

“But obviously, the one thing you can depend on from creative people, for better or worse, is that they can’t sit still for very long and I can tell you that one these weekly Metallica Zoom sessions we are talking about how we can just be a band again.”

He added: “I can tell you that all four of us are really excited about what that could look like. Will there be a Metallica quarantine record?

“I can’t tell you because I can’t tell you how long the quarantine will last, but if you and I and the rest of the world are still sitting here six months or a year from now, I can say there’s a very good chance.”

The sticksman’s comments on the prospect of new tunes from the ‘Enter Sandman’ hitmakers come after guitarist Kirk revealed he has tonnes of “kick-ass” material ready for the band to work on, as losing “500 musical ideas” when his iPhone broke made him “produce twice as much”.

He said: “I have a lot of stuff written that I’ve put aside for the band — a lot of stuff.

“Because last album, I didn’t have any stuff, ’cause I lost most of my ideas when I lost my phone – over 500 musical ideas … It took me a long time to recover from that.

“And I got it into my head I had to produce twice as much — basically, I overcompensated.

“So, as it stands, as we speak, I have a lot of material – really kick-ass, great material – that I just can’t wait to show the other guys and turn into some music, record, get the album out and have more kick-ass metal.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne To Perform Virtually For Coopers Live Loud & Local

James Reyne will perform a rare (these days) live show for Coopers Live Loud & Local on May 2.

22 mins ago
James Reyne Toon Town Lullaby
James Reyne To Release Toon Town Lullaby His First Album In Eight Years

James Reyne has downed tools for his first studio album in eight years ‘Toon Town Lullaby’.

1 day ago
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pet Shop Boys Have A Lyric Video For ‘I Don’t Wanna’

Pet Shop Boys have a lyric video for the new (and timely) ‘I Don’t Wanna’.

2 days ago
The Victims
Dave Faulkner Flicks Out New Music From The Victims

Dave Faulkner has reunited his 1970’s Perth punk band The Victims AND there is new music.

2 days ago
Fleetwood Mac Neil Finn at Rod Laver Arena photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Neil Finn Covers Prince At Home

Neil Finn’s latest At Home episode is a cover of Prince’s ‘When Doves Cry’.

3 days ago
Genesis
Genesis Didn’t Approach Steve Hackett or Peter Gabriel for Reunion

Genesis, comprising Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks, are set to embark on their first concert series since 2007 and though they can understand why fans would like to see them joined by their former members, they don't think it would work with all five of them.

4 days ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
UPDATED: The Rolling Stones Debut New Song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

A new song by The Rolling Stones has been released. According to the Stones forum the track will be called ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

7 days ago