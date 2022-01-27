Michael Buble Covers Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan For New Album 'Higher' - Noise11.com

Michael Buble has recorded a cover of Paul McCartney’s ‘My Valentine’ and Bob Dylan’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ for his next album ‘Higher’.

The McCartney original featured on Sir Paul’s 2012 album ‘Kisses On The Bottom’. McCartney did not play on instrument on the song. Instead, he used Diana Krall’s band.

The black and white video for the song featured Natalie Portman and Johnny Depp.

Bob Dylan’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ was from Dylan’s 1997 album ‘Time Out Of Mind’. The first version of the song was released by Billy Joel ahead of Dylan on his ‘Greatest Hits Vol III’ album. It has been covered by Adele, Gath Brooks and Bryan Ferry.

Buble’s ‘Higher’ album also has a version of Willie Nelson’s ‘Crazy’, originally a hit in 1961 for Patsy Kline.

Buble said, “This time out, I opened myself up completely to trying new things. I dug deeper while working and surrounding myself with the greatest music makers on the planet with gigantic imaginations”.

‘Higher’ is the 11th Michael Buble album. Its coming 25 March, 2022.

