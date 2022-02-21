 Michael Bublé To Be A Father For The Fourth Time - Noise11.com
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Bublé To Be A Father For The Fourth Time

by Music-News.com on February 22, 2022

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are reportedly expecting their fourth child.

Bublé and Lopilato are already parents to Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida.

However, in a 30-second preview of the music video for Michael’s upcoming song, I’ll Never Not Love You, Luisana is seen displaying a baby bump.

In the clip, obtained by TMZ, Michael and his wife appear to act out a series of romantic scenes, inspired by sequences from movies like Titanic and The Notebook, before the Home hitmaker snaps out of a dream and is depicted standing in a supermarket with his pregnant partner and three children.

In a Twitter post, Michael teased the upcoming video, describing it as “an extraordinary sequel” to Haven’t Met You Yet, which he co-wrote for Luisana, 34, while they were dating.

Representatives for Bublé have not yet commented on the report.

The full video for I’ll Never Not Love You video is set to premiere on YouTube on 22 February.

