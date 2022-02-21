Michael Bublé To Be A Father For The Fourth Time - Noise11.com

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are reportedly expecting their fourth child.

Bublé and Lopilato are already parents to Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida.

However, in a 30-second preview of the music video for Michael’s upcoming song, I’ll Never Not Love You, Luisana is seen displaying a baby bump.

In the clip, obtained by TMZ, Michael and his wife appear to act out a series of romantic scenes, inspired by sequences from movies like Titanic and The Notebook, before the Home hitmaker snaps out of a dream and is depicted standing in a supermarket with his pregnant partner and three children.

In a Twitter post, Michael teased the upcoming video, describing it as “an extraordinary sequel” to Haven’t Met You Yet, which he co-wrote for Luisana, 34, while they were dating.

Representatives for Bublé have not yet commented on the report.

The full video for I’ll Never Not Love You video is set to premiere on YouTube on 22 February.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



