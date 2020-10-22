 Michael Eavis Plans A Covid Safe Glastonbury 2021 - Noise11.com
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Michael Eavis Plans A Covid Safe Glastonbury 2021

by Music-News.com on October 23, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Michael Eavis is considering putting “massive testing arrangements” in place for the Glastonbury Festival next year.

This year’s 50th anniversary edition of the British music extravaganza, which was to feature Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar as headliners, was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

It’s expected to return next June, with organiser Michael talking about how things will change for the next festival as he spoke at Wells Cathedral School on Tuesday night as part of the Wells Festival of Literature. 

“The testing is going so well now, there could be massive testing arrangements,” he said. “Do we want to test 200,000 people three times – when they leave their home, when they’re halfway here, and when they get to the (festival) gate – so that we’re clear of Covid?”

Eavis was also asked during the Q&A session what his “one wish” would be for the 2021 festival, to which he replied that he is desperate for Fleetwood Mac to perform. 

“I would like to get Fleetwood Mac to come, actually,” he said. “So that’s my one wish, I would say. We talk to them every year but it’s never quite right, or the money’s not right.”

He added: “(I’m) probably a bit of a farmer when it comes to paying the fees.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Christopher Cross, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Christopher Cross Suffers Ongoing Complications From Covid-19

Singer songwriter Christopher Cross has been battling ongoing complications after suffering from Covid-19.

3 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Is Adele About To Release A New Album?

Adele is expected to announce a surprise new album for release as soon as 30 October.

4 days ago
Kate Ceberano Sweet Inspiration
Kate Ceberano Debuts Lockdown Song Hold On and Reveals New Album ‘Sweet Inspiration’

The 2020 lockdown has inspired Kate Ceberano to create a new song called ‘Hold On’ about what the world is going through and it will feature on her next album ‘Sweet Inspiration’.

7 days ago
Stevie Nicks Tik Tok
Stevie Nicks Joins The Fleetwood Mac Dreams Challenge

Stevie Nicks has joined fellow Fleetwood Mac pal Mick Fleetwood by creating a Tik Tok video featuring their classic ‘Dreams’.

October 15, 2020
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Ex-Wife Renate Settle Legal Issues

Elton John and his ex-wife Renate Blauel have resolved a legal dispute triggered by the rocker's autobiography and the Rocketman biopic.

October 15, 2020
James Blake, Splendor In The Grass, Photo, Ian Laidlaw
James Blake On His New Project ‘Before’

James Blake has posted a teaser for his upcoming EP on his Instagram Story, while he also added a UK and US phone number to his bio on the photo-sharing site, which sends the caller to the website beforeep.com, where a countdown timer ending on Wednesday (14.10.10) can be found.

October 13, 2020
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Debuts New Song ‘Show Me The Way’

Stevie Nicks has released a new solo single 'Show Me The Way', produced by studio wizard Greg Kurstin and featuring Dave Grohl on drums.

October 11, 2020