 Mick Fleetwood Has A Tik Tok Viral Smash Hit - Noise11.com
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mick Fleetwood. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mick Fleetwood Has A Tik Tok Viral Smash Hit

by Music-News.com on October 6, 2020

in News

Mick Fleetwood recreated a clip on the video-sharing platform Tik Tok, who skateboarded to the band’s 1977 hit and lip-synced to it while sipping on cranberry juice.

After Fleetwood’s video went viral, Mick decided to upload his own version on his profile – which has since amassed 57,000 followers at the time of writing – and his clip was liked more than 400,000 times in 11 hours.

He captioned the video, which sees him skating with a big bottle of cranberry juice while wearing a giant gold chain: “@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

Fleetwood Mac had showed their love for Apodaca’s video, commenting: “We love this!”

What’s more, ‘Dreams’ has seen a spike in streams from a daily average of 49,000 times a day to 105,000 since Apodaca’s clip went viral.

Meanwhile, Mick previously insisted Fleetwood Mac have no plans to reunite with fired guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

The 71-year-old musician was ousted from the band in January 2018 and he later filed a lawsuit alleging breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract but they later settled the lawsuit.

Asked if he could see a scenario where Lindsey was welcome back into the fold, 73-year-old drummer replied earlier this year: “No. Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature.

“We’re very, very committed to [guitarist Neil Finn and Mike Campbell], and that passed away a long time, ago, when Lindsey left.

“And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have do say no.”

However, Mick insisted the group’s remaining members – also including couple Christine and John McVie – would never try to play down the impact Lindsey has had on their “legacy”.

He added: “It’s a full drama of Fleetwood Mac, no doubt. His legacy is alive and well, and as it should be.

“A major, major part that will never be taken away, and never be down-spoken by any of us. Neil and Mike have tremendous respect for Lindsey.

“The situation was no secret. We were not happy. It was not working, and we parted company. And that really is the all of it.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Johnny Nash
R.I.P. Johnny Nash at 80

Johnny Nash, best known for the hit ‘I Can See Clearly Now’, has died at age 80.

4 days ago
Led Zeppelin, music news, noise11.com
Led Zeppelin Win Stairway To Heaven Court Battle

Led Zeppelin's six-year legal battle over 'Stairway To Heaven' is finally over.

4 days ago
Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos
Listen to Keith Richards’ Previously Unreleased Solo ‘Little T&A’

Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos 1989 live album ‘Live At The Hollywood Palladium’ is getting a make-over. The new 2020 edition includes three additional tracks including Keith Stones ‘Tattoo You’ rocker ‘Little T&A’.

October 2, 2020
Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Cliff Richard To Release New Album To Mark His 80th Birthday

Cliff Richard reaches the milestone age on October 14, and to celebrate the special occasion he's recorded two new songs, 'Falling For You' and 'PS Please', for the LP 'Music… The Air That I Breathe'.

September 30, 2020
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Preps Another Studio Album

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he's already working on a follow-up record to 'Ordinary Man', which he released back in February.

September 28, 2020
John Lennon, music news, noise11.com
Unreleased Beatles Song ‘Just Fun’ To Be Released For Lennon’s 80th

As part of the John Lennon 80th birthday celebrations on 9 October, Paul McCartney has announced that the unreleased Beatles song ‘Just Fun’ will be released to mark the day.

September 26, 2020
Max Merritt Dies at Age 79

New Zealand’s Max Merritt of Australia’s Max Merritt and the Meteors fame, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 79.

September 25, 2020