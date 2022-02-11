 Mick Fleetwood Rejected Stevie Nicks Song Off Rumours - Noise11.com
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mick Fleetwood. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mick Fleetwood Rejected Stevie Nicks Song Off Rumours

by Music-News.com on February 11, 2022

in News

Mick Fleetwood felt like the “Grim Reaper” when he told Stevie Nicks ‘Silver Springs’ wouldn’t be on ‘Rumours’.

Fleetwood joked his bandmate has made him “suffer inordinately” ever since the track – which she wrote about her split from Lindsay Buckingham – was snubbed from the classic LP and instead became the B-side for ‘Go Your Own Way’.

Mick told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “I ended up in a car park having to tell young Stevie that… a great song – and truly, truly, truly, truly, we were so intent on [including it]… at that point when you master an album, getting it to sound, and we simply couldn’t, unless we sacrificed the level of the dynamic of the album, when you put the needle down.

“And we just felt something had to go, and then that was the song… But that song became legendary, but no doubt was really supposed to be part of this album.

“And it was a forever… Like I was the Grim Reaper in the car park, that had to break the news, and Stevie’s made me suffer inordinately ever since.”

Meanwhile, Mick also reflected on how having a co-ed lineup – which at the time of ‘Rumours’ also featured Christine and John McVie – helped the group.

He explained: “Believe me, it was crazy and that’s no news to anyone out there, public knowledge, but somehow there was some decorum about who and what we did as people.

“And it was always emotionally driven, which had it been quite literally a bunch of lads in a band, I think it would’ve been… Certainly, again, you’ll probably hear it about 3,000 times, speaking for myself, I think having the ladies in the band, as it should, it reined us in on some damn level.

“And we, I think, benefited from that, certainly, as a band.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Foreigner and King Crimson’s Ian McDonald Dies At Age 75

Ian McDonald, best known as a member from King Crimson in 1968 and 1969 and then Foreigner from 1976 to 1980, has died at the age of 75.

7 mins ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Sells The Police Catalogue To Universal

Universal Music Publishing Group announced the acquisition of 17-time GRAMMY Award winner Sting’s career catalog of music. The deal is rumoured to be worth 220 million pounds.

7 hours ago
Barry Crocker
Neighbours Axing Gives Barry Crocker A Number One UK Hit

Barry Crocker has the number one hit in the UK today. His ‘Neighbours Theme’ has bulleted to number one after news of the axing of the Australian soap opera after 37 years.

19 hours ago
Hall and Oates Marigold Sky
Hall & Oates 1997 ‘Marigold Sky’ Album Is Heading To Vinyl For The First Time

By the time Hall & Oates released their 15th album ‘Marigold Sky’ in 1997, vinyl was no longer a thing. For 2022, the album is finally making its way to vinyl.

24 hours ago
Carole King, The Plenary, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Carole King Turns 80

Happy Birthday to the legend Carole King. Carole has just turned 80.

1 day ago
Neil Young Harvest
Neil Young’s Harvest Turns 50

With all of the Neil Young bruhaha over Spotify in the past two weeks, we missed an important milestone. Neil’s classic ‘Harvest’ turned 50 on 1 February.

1 day ago
XTC English Settlement
XTC ‘English Settlement’ Turns 40

‘English Settlement’, the fifth XTC album, turns 50 this week.

1 day ago