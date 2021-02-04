 Mick Fleetwood Reveals His Has Two Missing Years - Noise11.com
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mick Fleetwood. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mick Fleetwood Reveals His Has Two Missing Years

by Music-News.com on February 5, 2021

in News

Mick Fleetwood can’t remember two years of his life, due to being addled on cocaine at the time.

The Fleetwood Mac drummer has insisted he was the biggest “party animal” in the ‘Dreams’ band and claimed there was a lengthy period “way after” making their seminal 1977 album ‘Rumours’, when he was so off his face on drugs, that he didn’t work for two years and has no recollection of what he did.

He told Classic Rock magazine: “There’s no doubt we were well equipped with the marching powder. That’s a well-worn fairytale that gets more like a war story, that gets more and more aggrandised.

“I’m not minimalising the fact that we were definitely partaking in that lifestyle.

“But these weren’t a bunch of people crawling across the floor with green froth coming out of their mouths, we were working, you know?

“That went on for a long, long time, Stevie Nicks has addressed it, so I’m not divulging anything that she hasn’t spoken about.

“It got out of hand way after the making of ‘Rumours’. I remember not working for two years. I can’t even remember what I did.

“I was the party animal in the band, for sure. I wanted venture to say, Stevie was a close second.”

Though Fleetwood believes himself to be the wildest member of the Grammy-winning group, Stevie, 72, has previously admitted she considered herself “the worst drug addict” of them all.

Stevie – who is also joined in Fleetwood Mac by former couple Christine and John McVie – said: “All of us were drug addicts, but there was a point where I was the worst drug addict. I was a girl, I was fragile, and I was doing a lot of coke. And I had that hole in my nose. So it was dangerous.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Clapton, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Pays Homage To His Influences

Richard Clapton has collected covers to pay homage to the artists and songs that influenced his career on ‘Music Is Love (1966-1970).

1 min ago
Alice Cooper photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Turns 73 And Premieres ‘Social Debris’ Video

As Alice Cooper turns 73 the rock legend has shared a new song ‘Social Debris’.

1 hour ago
Joe Strummer
George Harrison’s Dark Horse Record Label To Release Joe Strummer Best Of

The compilation for The Clash rhythm guitarist curates Strummer singles, rarities and fan favs into one album.

21 hours ago
Tom Jones, Forum theatre Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tom Jones To Release 42nd Album ‘Surrounded By Time’

Tom Jones will release his 42nd album ‘Surrounded By Time’ album in April.

21 hours ago
Engelbert Humperdinck and wife Patricia
Engelbert Humperdinck Asks For Prayers For Wife Patricia

Superstar Engelbert Humperdinck has posted an emotional video asking for prayers for his wife Patricia who is battling Covid.

23 hours ago
Don McLean, Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Don McLean Joins Home Free For New Version of ‘American Pie’

Don McLean has teamed up with alt-Country band Home Free for a new version of his classic ‘American Pie’.

1 day ago
John Lennon Plastic Ono Band
John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band Deluxe Edition Delayed Again But It Is Coming

The impending release of the expanded John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band has been delayed again but we finally have a date for the announcement of a release date. Lennon fans will now find out all the details of the new 159 track box on 4 March 2021.

2 days ago