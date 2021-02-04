Mick Fleetwood Reveals His Has Two Missing Years - Noise11.com

Mick Fleetwood can’t remember two years of his life, due to being addled on cocaine at the time.

The Fleetwood Mac drummer has insisted he was the biggest “party animal” in the ‘Dreams’ band and claimed there was a lengthy period “way after” making their seminal 1977 album ‘Rumours’, when he was so off his face on drugs, that he didn’t work for two years and has no recollection of what he did.

He told Classic Rock magazine: “There’s no doubt we were well equipped with the marching powder. That’s a well-worn fairytale that gets more like a war story, that gets more and more aggrandised.

“I’m not minimalising the fact that we were definitely partaking in that lifestyle.

“But these weren’t a bunch of people crawling across the floor with green froth coming out of their mouths, we were working, you know?

“That went on for a long, long time, Stevie Nicks has addressed it, so I’m not divulging anything that she hasn’t spoken about.

“It got out of hand way after the making of ‘Rumours’. I remember not working for two years. I can’t even remember what I did.

“I was the party animal in the band, for sure. I wanted venture to say, Stevie was a close second.”

Though Fleetwood believes himself to be the wildest member of the Grammy-winning group, Stevie, 72, has previously admitted she considered herself “the worst drug addict” of them all.

Stevie – who is also joined in Fleetwood Mac by former couple Christine and John McVie – said: “All of us were drug addicts, but there was a point where I was the worst drug addict. I was a girl, I was fragile, and I was doing a lot of coke. And I had that hole in my nose. So it was dangerous.”

