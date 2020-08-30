Mick Jagger “Studied” For His Last Movie Role

Mick Jagger was careful to do his homework before starring in his new movie The Burnt Orange Heresy because he felt rusty after two decades away from acting.

Jagger plays a shady art dealer in the movie – his first credited dramatic role since 2001’s The Man From Elysian Fields. Directed by Giuseppe Capotondi, and starring Claes Bang, Burnt Orange Heresy tells the story of an obsessive art dealer.

“I hadn’t acted in so long,” he told the New York Post’s Page Six.

Jagger confessed: “I’d forgotten how to do this, how to create this different persona. I had to ask, ‘So how’s this work again?'”

The 77-year-old then conducted thorough research.

Getting back to acting after so long proved tricky, so Jagger ensured he prepared extensively for his part by spending time with art dealer acquaintances.

“I looked into art dealers I knew. Had conversations with them, plus people in the art world,” he explained.

Jagger recounted asking detailed questions to ensure he understood the nature of the art world.

“I asked how the business worked, how people make crooked deals, how they make money. I actually did homework,” he said.

The film, also starring Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki, is available to purchase on digital platforms now.

