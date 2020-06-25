Mick Thomas Discusses His Iso Song ‘Ghost Train To Mernda’

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission have created an album in isolation. ‘See You On The Other Side’ was mostly written and totally created in April 2020. It replaced what would have been an overseas album session for Mick that became a completely different home session record.

Mick Thomas turned 60 in February. ‘See You On The Other Side’ is a record by a seasoned life traveler observing what was on the outside during a pandemic.

One of those songs is ‘Ghost Train To Mernda’.

“My daughter pointed out to me a phenomena that was weird,” Mick tells Noise11.com. “At a railway station you see everyone on the platform then they get on the train and sit as far away as each other as possible. As soon as the train starts moving it looks empty and I was thinking ‘what happened to all those people’. It looks like a ghost train. And she said ‘where’s it going’ And I said ‘its going to Mernda’.

Mernda is a suburb of Melbourne 27 kilometres north-east of the city. “‘Ghost Train To Mernda’, I just kept it in my head as I walked home,” Mick says. “It sort of wrote itself really. Its just an observation of where we were, where we are at and where we are going”.

“The whole record cane be divided into where we were, where we are at and where we are going,” he said.

