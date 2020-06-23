Mick Thomas on ‘I Heard Sally Singing’

‘I Heard Sally Singing’ on the Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission’s ‘See You On The Other Side’ album is a lockdown song about have fast things have been changing in 2020.

“That’s Sal Cooper,” Mick Thomas tells Noise11.com.

Sally Cooper is the Melbourne based violinist who was eight months pregnant when lockdown kicked in. “That song was pretty much on a more focused level than this thing had been,” Mick says. “As we were going though people I was looking at for ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’ someone said “why don’t you ask Sal Cooper’. I said ‘I can’t ask Sal because she is about to go into labour.

“She played on the Merri Creek Tavern on the 13th of March. She was in labour two weeks after that.

“World events had been so extreme and filling up our every waking hour. This thing felt so long ago. We pretty much knew that the night was going to be the last gig. We played in Brisbane the week before. They went into lockdown a week before Melbourne so that was two days before their lockdown. It was packed that night and it was such a great gig but it had that sense of ‘here we go, this might be it for a while’. Even now, it feels like 10 years ago.

“So much has happened in such a short amount of time,” Mick says.

‘I Heard Sally Singing’ is track four on ‘Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission’s ‘See You On The Other Side’.

