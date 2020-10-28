Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Sets Up Live Dates For Victoria - Noise11.com

Mick Thomas will take his Roving Commission on the road … finally … for dates across Victoria in December.
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission will head out for the Get Out And Play tour after spending the early days of lockdown writing, recording and releasing the new album ‘ See You On The Other Side’.
Mick Thomas dates are:
Fri. 4/12: Volta, Ballarat
Show 1:
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mick-thomas-roving-commission-national-tour-of-victoria-1st-show-tickets-126925504601
Show 2:
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mick-thomas-roving-commission-national-tour-of-victoria-2nd-show-tickets-126925125467
Sat. 5/12: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine (beer garden outdoors)
https://theatreroyalcastlemaine.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/86dbdb80-763d-45fa-bef8-4b57b7c254ab
Sun. 5/12: Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon –2 Shows
https://www.trybooking.com/BMIFF
Fri. 11/12: Westernport Hotel, San Remo
https://westernporthotel.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/faafab51-3cd3-4deb-b5b5-c772df14502e
Sat. 12/12: Bundy Hall, Maffra – 2 Shows
https://www.trybooking.com/BMJQV
Sun. 13/12: ‘Pitch Invasion’ @ Devon North Recreation Reserve, Devon North (also featuring Nick Barker)
https://gutsofgippsland.com/micknick
Fri. 18/12: Memo – 2 Shows
https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?embed&eid=674984
New Year’s Day: Archies Creek Gippsland
https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?embed&eid=674808
Tickets: mickthomas.com
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook