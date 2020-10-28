 Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Sets Up Live Dates For Victoria - Noise11.com
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Sets Up Live Dates For Victoria

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2020

in News

Mick Thomas will take his Roving Commission on the road … finally … for dates across Victoria in December.

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission will head out for the Get Out And Play tour after spending the early days of lockdown writing, recording and releasing the new album ‘ See You On The Other Side’.

Mick Thomas dates are:

Fri. 4/12: Volta, Ballarat
Show 1: 
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mick-thomas-roving-commission-national-tour-of-victoria-1st-show-tickets-126925504601

Show 2:
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mick-thomas-roving-commission-national-tour-of-victoria-2nd-show-tickets-126925125467

Sat. 5/12: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine (beer garden outdoors)
https://theatreroyalcastlemaine.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/86dbdb80-763d-45fa-bef8-4b57b7c254ab

Sun. 5/12: Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon –2 Shows
https://www.trybooking.com/BMIFF

Fri. 11/12: Westernport Hotel, San Remo 
https://westernporthotel.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/faafab51-3cd3-4deb-b5b5-c772df14502e

Sat. 12/12: Bundy Hall, Maffra – 2 Shows
https://www.trybooking.com/BMJQV

Sun. 13/12: ‘Pitch Invasion’ @ Devon North Recreation Reserve, Devon North (also featuring Nick Barker) 
https://gutsofgippsland.com/micknick
 
Fri. 18/12: Memo – 2 Shows
https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?embed&eid=674984
 
New Year’s Day: Archies Creek Gippsland
https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?embed&eid=674808
 
Tickets: mickthomas.com

Noise11.com

