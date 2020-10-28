Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Sets Up Live Dates For Victoria - Noise11.com

Mick Thomas will take his Roving Commission on the road … finally … for dates across Victoria in December.

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission will head out for the Get Out And Play tour after spending the early days of lockdown writing, recording and releasing the new album ‘ See You On The Other Side’.

Mick Thomas dates are:

Fri. 4/12: Volta, Ballarat

Show 1:

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mick-thomas-roving-commission-national-tour-of-victoria-1st-show-tickets-126925504601



Show 2:

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mick-thomas-roving-commission-national-tour-of-victoria-2nd-show-tickets-126925125467



Sat. 5/12: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine (beer garden outdoors)

https://theatreroyalcastlemaine.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/86dbdb80-763d-45fa-bef8-4b57b7c254ab



Sun. 5/12: Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon –2 Shows

https://www.trybooking.com/BMIFF



Fri. 11/12: Westernport Hotel, San Remo

https://westernporthotel.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/faafab51-3cd3-4deb-b5b5-c772df14502e



Sat. 12/12: Bundy Hall, Maffra – 2 Shows

https://www.trybooking.com/BMJQV



Sun. 13/12: ‘Pitch Invasion’ @ Devon North Recreation Reserve, Devon North (also featuring Nick Barker)

https://gutsofgippsland.com/micknick



Fri. 18/12: Memo – 2 Shows

https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?embed&eid=674984



New Year’s Day: Archies Creek Gippsland

https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?embed&eid=674808



Tickets: mickthomas.com

