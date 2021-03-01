Midnight Oil Officially Kick Off Makarrata Live In Queensland - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil have officially kicked off ‘Makarrata Live’ after a secret show and warm-up in Sydney with their first official show in Queensland on the weekend.

The show at Sirromet Winery at Mount Cotton features new bass player Adam Ventoura, who has replaced Bones Hillman who passed away on 7 November 2020.

Makaratta Live centres around The Makarrata Project album released in 2020. It was Midnight Oil’s first new music in 18 years.

Midnight Oil, Mount Cotton Queensland, 28 February 2020)

No Time for Games (from Bird Noises, 1980)

Truganini (from Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)

Dreamworld (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Jimmy Sharman’s Boxers (from Red Sails In the Sunset, 1984)

The Makarrata Project

Uluru Statement From The Heart / Come On Down (with Troy Cassar-Daley) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Gadigal Land (with Dan Sultan) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

First Nation (with Tasman Keith) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Change the Date (with Dan Sultan) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Terror Australia (with Alice Skye) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Desert Man, Desert Woman (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Wind In My Head (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Redneck Wonderland (from Redneck Wonderland, 1998)

Gunbarrel Highway (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Luritja Way (from Capricornia, 2002)

Kosciusko (from Red Sails In the Sunset, 1984)

Only the Strong (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)

Warakurna (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Blue Sky Mine (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

Best of Both Worlds (from Red Sails In the Sunset, 1984)

Power and the Passion (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)

Encore:

One Country (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

The Dead Heart (with Troy Cassar-Daley and Dan Sultan) (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Beds Are Burning (with Troy Cassar-Daley, Dan Sultan, Tasman Keith and Alice Skye) (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

https://www.midnightoil.com/tour/

Upcoming Midnight Oil dates are:

6 and 8 March, Adelaide, Womadelaide

13 March, Hunter Valley, Hope Estate

17 March, Canberra, Stage 88

20 March, Geelong, Mount Duneed Estate

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments