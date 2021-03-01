 Midnight Oil Officially Kick Off Makarrata Live In Queensland - Noise11.com
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Midnight Oil Officially Kick Off Makarrata Live In Queensland

by Paul Cashmere on March 1, 2021

in News

Midnight Oil have officially kicked off ‘Makarrata Live’ after a secret show and warm-up in Sydney with their first official show in Queensland on the weekend.

The show at Sirromet Winery at Mount Cotton features new bass player Adam Ventoura, who has replaced Bones Hillman who passed away on 7 November 2020.

Makaratta Live centres around The Makarrata Project album released in 2020. It was Midnight Oil’s first new music in 18 years.

Midnight Oil, Mount Cotton Queensland, 28 February 2020)

No Time for Games (from Bird Noises, 1980)
Truganini (from Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)
Dreamworld (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Jimmy Sharman’s Boxers (from Red Sails In the Sunset, 1984)

The Makarrata Project
Uluru Statement From The Heart / Come On Down (with Troy Cassar-Daley) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)
Gadigal Land (with Dan Sultan) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)
First Nation (with Tasman Keith) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)
Change the Date (with Dan Sultan) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)
Terror Australia (with Alice Skye) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)
Desert Man, Desert Woman (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)
Wind In My Head (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Redneck Wonderland (from Redneck Wonderland, 1998)
Gunbarrel Highway (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Luritja Way (from Capricornia, 2002)
Kosciusko (from Red Sails In the Sunset, 1984)
Only the Strong (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)
Warakurna (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Blue Sky Mine (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)
Best of Both Worlds (from Red Sails In the Sunset, 1984)
Power and the Passion (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)

Encore:
One Country (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)
The Dead Heart (with Troy Cassar-Daley and Dan Sultan) (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Beds Are Burning (with Troy Cassar-Daley, Dan Sultan, Tasman Keith and Alice Skye) (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

https://www.midnightoil.com/tour/

Upcoming Midnight Oil dates are:
6 and 8 March, Adelaide, Womadelaide
13 March, Hunter Valley, Hope Estate
17 March, Canberra, Stage 88
20 March, Geelong, Mount Duneed Estate

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper Could Have His First No 1 In Australia This Week

Rock legend Alice Cooper may have his first number one in Australia but the end of this week based on midweek sales of his ‘Detroit Stories’ album.

9 hours ago
Bee Gees
Barry Gibb Signals Another Bee Gees Documentary

Barry Gibb has revealed fans of the Bee Gees can expect a biographical film within the next couple of years, which is set to follow the 2020 documentary, 'The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'.

24 hours ago
The Who. photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Signal Recording Days May Be Over

The Who may not make another album because they won’t make any money from it.

2 days ago
KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, 2013 Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11 music news
Kiss Australian Dates Rescheduled For November

Kiss will be back on track with the End of the Road world tour in Australia in November.

5 days ago
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney To Publish New Book ‘The Lyrics 1956 to the Present’

Paul McCartney will publish a hard cover book of his lyrics in November. ‘The Lyrics 1956 to Present’ is two volumes and 154 McCartney song lyrics from all stages of his career.

5 days ago
Bruce Springsteen, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Bruce Springsteen DUI Charges Dropped

Bruce Springsteen’s DUI charge has been dropped but the singer has still copped at $500 fine and $40 in court costs for drinking in a public space.

6 days ago
Richard Clapton, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Reactivates Post-Lockdown With ‘Music Is Love’

Richard Clapton is reactivating in 2021 with a new album and live dates.

6 days ago