Midnight Oil Release Another ‘Resist’ Track ‘At the Time of Writing’ - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil have released a third song from their upcoming final album ‘Resist’. Check out ‘At the Time of Writing’.

‘At The Time of Writing’ will be track 4 on ‘Resist’, the 13th Midnight Oil album. ‘Resist’ is from the first batch of Oils songs in 18 years released over two projects. The first ‘The Makarrata Project’ was released in late 2020. ‘Resist’ is a few weeks away, 18 February 2022.

‘Resist’ will be the final songs from Midnight Oil’s bass player Bones Hillman, who died on 7 November 2020.

Midnight Oil are about to embark on their final Australian tour for Frontier Touring and A Day On The Green.

