Midnight Oil Release Another ‘Resist’ Track ‘At the Time of Writing’ - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Midnight Oil Release Another ‘Resist’ Track ‘At the Time of Writing’

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2022

Midnight Oil have released a third song from their upcoming final album ‘Resist’. Check out ‘At the Time of Writing’.

‘At The Time of Writing’ will be track 4 on ‘Resist’, the 13th Midnight Oil album. ‘Resist’ is from the first batch of Oils songs in 18 years released over two projects. The first ‘The Makarrata Project’ was released in late 2020. ‘Resist’ is a few weeks away, 18 February 2022.

‘Resist’ will be the final songs from Midnight Oil’s bass player Bones Hillman, who died on 7 November 2020.

Midnight Oil are about to embark on their final Australian tour for Frontier Touring and A Day On The Green.

Related Posts

Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Missy Higgins Covers The Motels Classic ‘Total Control’

Missy Higgins has covered The Motels 1979 classic ‘Total Control’ for the ABC’s political drama ‘Total Control’ series.

3 hours ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton To Host The Country Music Awards

Dolly Parton has been tapped to host the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

7 hours ago
The Beatles Get Back DVD
The Beatles ‘Get Back’ DVD and Blu-Ray Has Been Delayed

The release of The Beatles’ Peter Jackson ‘Get Back’ documentary on DVD and Blu-Ray has been delayed.

1 day ago
Crosby Stills Nash and Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Crosby, Stephen Still and Graham Nash Join Neil Young In Exiting Spotify

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have announced they have joined Neil Young in removing their music from Spotify.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney and Wings Wings Wild Life
Paul McCartney Says ‘Dear Friend’ Is A Hard Listen For Him These Days

Paul McCartney chokes up listening to the song he penned about his and John Lennon's "disputes about The Beatles break up".

3 days ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Teases Two New Albums

Alice Cooper is working on two new “pure rock and roll” albums.

3 days ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Reveal Guests Including Hoodoo Gurus, Goanna and Busby Marou

Midnight Oil’s Resist tour will feature some of Australia’s finest. Goanna will join the Oils at Mt Duneed, Hoodoo Gurus at Rutherglen, Busby Marou are lined up for Orange and Amyl & The Sniffers will open for the Oils in Melbourne.

4 days ago