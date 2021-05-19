Midnight Oil To Launch Show Of Hands Album At Bluesfest - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil’s new album, at this stage known as ‘Show of Hands’, will launch at Bluesfest’s rescheduled event in October.

Bluesfest will return to Byron Bay 1-4 October 2021.

The Oil’s recorded two albums at once, the first being ‘The Makarrata Project’, which was a collection of collaborations with indigenous artists. They toured that album recently. The new album, recorded at the same time, will be the first Midnight Oil album since ‘Capricornia’ in 2002.

In a statement the band said,

This new batch of songs was recorded at the same time as “The Makarrata Project” but explores different territory. We’ve given it the working title “Show Of Hands”. Expect to hear more about the album and Australasian touring plans in the months ahead. Jim, Martin, Peter & Rob

The tentatively titled ‘Show of Hands’ as well as ‘The Makaratta Project’ were recorded at Garth Porter’s Rancom Street Studios in Sydney with bass player Bones Hillman, who passed away in November 2020, weeks after the release of ‘The Makaratta Project’. ‘Shows of Hands’ is expected to be the final work of Bones, who joined Midnight Oil in 1987 replacing Peter Gifford, who played on ‘Diesel and Dust’. Bones was first heard on an Oils album on 1990’s ‘Blue Sky Mining’.

