 Midnight Oil To Perform “10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1” At Surprise Gig In Melbourne - Noise11.com
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Midnight Oil To Perform “10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1” At Surprise Gig In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on March 6, 2022

in News

Midnight Oil have announced a surprise show Monday night in Melbourne performing their classic “10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1” album in its entirety. The show is a benefit concert for the Australian Conservation Society and Greenpeace.

“We’re experiencing the climate crisis right now, but you wouldn’t know it from the Morrison government’s pallid, pathetic response. We’ll play our heart out and raise some $ for the community groups who are driving real change,” The Oils said in a statement.

Midnight Oil are currently on their ‘Resist’ world tour and performed to a rain-soaked audience in Geelong Saturday night for A Day On The Green.

Peter Garrett paid tribute to cricket legends Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, who both passed away on Friday. The Oils made mention of Russian terrorist Putin and acknowledged his war crimes, as well as called out Australia’s current Prime Minister Morrison as the most incompetent and self-centred Prime Minister Australia has ever endured.

As the ‘Resist’ tour is the final tour for Midnight Oil, it is centred also on the final new music from the Oils, the ‘Resist’ album.

While ‘Resist’ was recorded two years ago the lyrics align with the news of today with the on-going message of Oils albums for the people of the planet to get their act together. Even across the 45 years of Midnight Oil the world has not learnt its lesson. ‘We Resist’ speaks to the bravery of the people of Ukraine, we all witnessed the effect ‘Rising Seas’ this week on the east coast of Australia, the potency of the words of ‘US Forces’, ‘Hercules’, ‘Short Memory’ and ‘Only The Strong’ fit the profile of terrorist Putin and ‘The Dead Heart’ and ‘First Nation’ speak to a nation slowly coming to terms with the British wrong-doings of the past.

I can’t imagine why Midnight Oil would want to end it all now. Peter Garrett turns 70 next year. Rob Hirst and Jim Moginie formed the band, originally as Farm, in 1972 so this year marks the 50th anniversary of them working together. The first Midnight Oil album was released in 1978 go we have that anniversary six years away in 2028 (when Garrett is 75). Then again, maybe its all there in the lyrics anyway and we just have to go back and listen to the words.

One-off events, like Mondays “10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1”, may become the replacement for touring as the bands sees out its final years with musical statements.

Or … they’ve just all had enough and see the catalogue as work as a document of our times.

Midnight Oil, setlist, A Day On The Green, 6 March 2022

We Resist (from Resist, 2022)
At the Time of Writing (from Resist, 2022)
Blossom and Blood (from Species Deceases, 1985)
Put Down That Weapon (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Too Much Sunshine (from Capricornia, 2002)
Sell My Soul (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Back on the Borderline (from Head Injuries, 1979)
The Barka-Darling River (from Resist, 2022)
King of the Mountain (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)
My Country (from Earth and Sky and Moon, 1993)
Short Memory (from 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 1982)
US Forces (from 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 1982)
Only the Strong (from 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 1982)
Rising Seas (from Resist, 2022)
Redneck Wonderland (from Redneck Wonderland, 1998)
First Nation (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)
The Dead Heart (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Beds Are Burning (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Power and the Passion (from 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 1982)
Hercules (from Species Deceases, 1985)

Encore:
Blue Sky Mine (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)
Best of Both Worlds (from Red Sails In The Sunset, 1984)
Forgotten Years (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

MIDNIGHT OIL
ONE FOR THE PLANET
MARCH 2022

Monday 7 March 2022
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

REMAINING RESIST: THE FINAL TOUR DATES

Wednesday 9 March 2022
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 12 March 2022
All Saints Estate, Rutherglen, VIC*

Wednesday 30 March 2022
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday 2 April 2022
Darwin Amphitheatre, Darwin, NT

Wednesday 6 April 2022
Convention Centre Arena, Cairns, QLD

Saturday 9 April 2022
Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Wednesday 13 April 2022
Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday 19 April 2022
Stage 88, Canberra, ACT

Thursday 21 April 2022
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Due to current pending COVID-19 restrictions in WA, the Perth event is off sale awaiting further information and government review.

Saturday 26 March 2022
Nikola Estate, Swan Valley, WA*

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting To Star In BBC Radio 4 Drama

Multi-platinum singer, song-writer and actor, Sting returns to BBC Radio 4 audio drama in I Must Have Loved You, a play he has co-created with writer Michael Chaplin.

2 days ago
Nick Mason
Nick Mason Cancels Dates In Russia

Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is the latest act to cancel shows in Russia.

2 days ago
Randy Newman
Randy Newman Cancels Shows After Breaking His Neck

Randy Newman has cancelled shows because he has broken his neck … but that’s not as bad as it sounds.

3 days ago
Helen Reddy Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Helen Reddy ‘I Am Woman” Video Released To Mark 50th Anniversary

Helen Reddy’s iconic classic hit ‘I Am Woman’ will turn 50 in May. A new lyric video has been released to mark the anniversary.

4 days ago
Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA
WTF? Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA Goes Country

Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA has gone country, complete with shirt, boots and hat, to pay tribute to his friend Tomas Ledin for his 70th birthday.

5 days ago
Neil Diamond photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Diamond Sells Song Catalogue and Master Recordings To Universal

Neil Diamond is the latest artist to sell off the family assets with Universal acquiring his publishing and recordings.

5 days ago
Paul Capsis as The Acid Queen in the 2022 Victorian Opera production of Tommy - photo by Jeff Busby
Final Melbourne Tommy Performance Cancelled Due To Covid

The final performance for Victorian Opera's The Who's Tommy has been cancelled due to Covid in the crew.

5 days ago