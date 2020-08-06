Migos Member Takeoff Faces Rape Allegations

Migos star Takeoff has been accused of raping a woman at a Los Angeles party earlier this summer.

The unidentified plaintiff has filed a lawsuit against the rapper, claiming she fled into a bedroom as Takeoff and the party’s host started fighting.

The rapper allegedly followed her and started touching her buttocks as she refused his advances.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, she claims the rapper flipped her over face-down, pulled off her clothing, raped her, and then walked out of the room.

The accuser claims she went to a nearby hospital, where staff observed physical evidence of forceful rape and reportedly notified Los Angeles Police Department officials.

She is suing for sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress.

Takeoff has yet to comment.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments