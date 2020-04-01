Mike Campbell Offers Up A Series Of Facebook Videos For Your Please

Former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, casual Fleetwood Maccer and now Dirty Knob Mike Campbell is offering up a stack of homemade videos for your entertainment pleasure.

“Greetings from nowhere,” Mike says. “Let’s say there is a worldwide pandemic. As a musician you can’t play gigs, you can’t even get together with your band. So what are you going to do? This might help…”

Check out his vids:

