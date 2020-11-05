 Mike Campbell Recruits Jeff Garlin For ‘Fuck That Guy’ - Noise11.com
Mike Campbell Recruits Jeff Garlin For ‘Fuck That Guy’

by Paul Cashmere on November 5, 2020

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star Jeff Garlin is in ‘Fuck That Guy’, the new video for Mick Campbell’s The Dirty Knobs.

Garlin plays Larry David’s manager Jeff Greene in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’. He was also Mort Meyers in ‘Arrested Development’ and the dad in The Goldbergs.

Mike Campbell is the former guitarist for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, current guitarist for Fleetwood Mac and composer of the Don Henley classic ‘The Boys of Summer’.

The Dirty Knobs is the priority for Campbell these days. The band was always his side-project but following the death of Tom Petty became more important, to the point of getting around to making an album ‘Wreckless Abandon’.

‘Wreckless Abandon’ would have been released months ago if not for Coronavirus. Corona is ‘the guy’ ‘Fuck That Guy’ is about.

Campbell says, “‘Fuck That Guy’ is a simple song that could really be about anyone you know. The video is a bizarre and darkly humorous take on 2020. It’s been a hard year. It helps to just laugh. We shot the video in September, just last month. Sometimes life ends up imitating art in almost unimaginable ways.” 

Video director Gilbert Trejo adds, “For the “Fuck That Guy” video, we leaned into some of the motifs from my favorite silent films, creating the ‘me against the world’ character that guys like Buster Keaton or Charlie Chaplin perfected, but we stripped away what made those characters so endearing and empathetic. There’s no need to empathize with the physical embodiment of COVID—seriously, fuck that guy. The Hazmat crew was our sort of 2020 version of the Keystone Cops, always on the hunt, trying to clear the world of this asshole who’s walking around thinking ‘he’s god’s gift to man.’” 

