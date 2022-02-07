 Miles Kane Wants To Do One More Last Shadow Puppets - Noise11.com
Miles Kane of The Rascals and Last Shadow Puppets

Miles Kane of The Rascals and Last Shadow Puppets at Noise11.com

Miles Kane Wants To Do One More Last Shadow Puppets

by Music-News.com on February 8, 2022

in News

Miles Kane has hinted at The Last Shadow Puppets reuniting.

Kane formed the side project with Arctic Monkeys frontman and longtime pal Alex Turner in 2008, with the supergroup – completed by James Ford and Zach Dawes – releasing two studio albums: 2008’s ‘The Age of the Understatement’ and 2016’s ‘Everything You’ve Come to Expect’.

Although Miles – who released his fourth solo album ‘Change The Show’ last month – insisted they have no plans to record new music anytime soon, he hasn’t ruled out them adding another LP to their catalogue.

Speaking to Music Week, Miles said: “We won’t be doing anything in the near future, but I think it’d be rude not to do a trilogy. The trilogy would be the icing, wouldn’t it?”

Back in 2018, Miles insisted “never say never” when it comes to them returning.

He said: “The Last Shadow Puppets was good, I had great fun with that. Bring them back? Who knows, yeah! Never say never.”

Kane was previously a frontman for The Rascals before embarking on his solo endeavours, and after having been friends with Alex for several years, he’s often been compared to the superstar rocker.

Miles admits the comparisons used to upset him when he was younger, but says he now has the confidence to know he’s “amazing” on his own.

He said previously: “I think it’s inevitable – I used to feel the comparison when I was younger, but I don’t really care now, you know, you think what you think. I know I’m amazing and I know I make good music. I used to think of the comparisons like that, and it’s fair enough, I get it, I’d probably think the same, but I don’t really care now.”

Despite feeling the scrutiny in his early days, Miles now even sees the comparisons as a good thing.

He added: “I don’t blame people if they want to compare – it’s going to happen, so it’s cool. And it’s not like it’s not a bad thing, is it? His new album is great, it’s fantastic.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Play London

Lady Gaga is set to perform her biggest-ever UK solo show.

7 hours ago
India Arie
India.Arie Exits Spotify Over Joe Rogan Ongoing Racist Slurs

India.Arie is the latest artists to exit Spotify noting Joe Rogan’s ongoing racist slur with continued use of the N word over more than a decade.

21 hours ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Resets Her Vegas Dates

Lady Gaga is heading back to Las Vegas to resume her Jazz & Piano residency.

February 1, 2022
Michael Buble Higher
Michael Buble Covers Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan For New Album ‘Higher’

Michael Buble has recorded a cover of Paul McCartney’s ‘My Valentine’ and Bob Dylan’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ for his next album ‘Higher’.

January 28, 2022
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Wants To Tour With Britney Spears

Madonna has suggested going on a joint stadium tour with Britney Spears.

January 28, 2022
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Announces Donda 2 Release Date

Kanye West plans to release 'Donda 2' on February 22. West has taken to social media to announce that his next album, and the sequel to last year’s 'Donda', will be released next month.

January 28, 2022
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent To Play Wembley

50 Cent is set to play London's The SSE Arena, Wembley in June.

January 27, 2022