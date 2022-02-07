Miles Kane Wants To Do One More Last Shadow Puppets - Noise11.com

Miles Kane has hinted at The Last Shadow Puppets reuniting.

Kane formed the side project with Arctic Monkeys frontman and longtime pal Alex Turner in 2008, with the supergroup – completed by James Ford and Zach Dawes – releasing two studio albums: 2008’s ‘The Age of the Understatement’ and 2016’s ‘Everything You’ve Come to Expect’.

Although Miles – who released his fourth solo album ‘Change The Show’ last month – insisted they have no plans to record new music anytime soon, he hasn’t ruled out them adding another LP to their catalogue.

Speaking to Music Week, Miles said: “We won’t be doing anything in the near future, but I think it’d be rude not to do a trilogy. The trilogy would be the icing, wouldn’t it?”

Back in 2018, Miles insisted “never say never” when it comes to them returning.

He said: “The Last Shadow Puppets was good, I had great fun with that. Bring them back? Who knows, yeah! Never say never.”

Kane was previously a frontman for The Rascals before embarking on his solo endeavours, and after having been friends with Alex for several years, he’s often been compared to the superstar rocker.

Miles admits the comparisons used to upset him when he was younger, but says he now has the confidence to know he’s “amazing” on his own.

He said previously: “I think it’s inevitable – I used to feel the comparison when I was younger, but I don’t really care now, you know, you think what you think. I know I’m amazing and I know I make good music. I used to think of the comparisons like that, and it’s fair enough, I get it, I’d probably think the same, but I don’t really care now.”

Despite feeling the scrutiny in his early days, Miles now even sees the comparisons as a good thing.

He added: “I don’t blame people if they want to compare – it’s going to happen, so it’s cool. And it’s not like it’s not a bad thing, is it? His new album is great, it’s fantastic.”

