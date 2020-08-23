 Miley Cyrus Announces The Death of Her Grandmother - Noise11.com
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus Announces The Death of Her Grandmother

by Music-News.com on August 24, 2020

in News

Miley Cyrus has shared a touching tribute to her maternal grandmother, Loretta Jean Palmer Finley, as she returned to social media on Saturday.

Miley had been unusually quiet on the site over the past couple of days and, upon her return, she explained to fans she’d taken some time out following the sad news.

“Even though you are gone … NOTHING has or ever will change,” the 27-year-old wrote of her grandmother.

“You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world,” she added, “I will miss you for the rest of my life.”

Along with her heartfelt words, Miley shared several clips of her ‘Mammie’, who was aged 85 and had supported her throughout her career. One piece of footage was taken from the red carpet premiere of her 2010 film, The Last Song, in which Miley gushed of her relative: “She is the fiercest person I know, that is all I know, she is my inspiration and fashion icon.”

She also posted photos of herself as a little girl and a snap of her grandmother sitting on the set of The Voice.

In 2013, the pop star even got a photo of her grandmother’s face tattooed on her forearm. She shared a picture of the black-and-white portrait on Twitter with the caption, “Because I am her favorite and she is mine.”

Miley’s recent loss comes after she confirmed she’d parted ways with Australian singer Cody Simpson after 10 months of dating.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ron Tudor
Australian Music Industry Legend Ron Tudor Dies Aged 96

Australian music industry legend Ron Tudor has passed away at the age of 96.

3 days ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave Denies He Is Working With Kanye West

Nick Cave has poured cold water on speculation he's recorded a collaboration with Kanye West.

4 days ago
The Aztecs The Hoax Is Over
The Aztecs ‘The Hoax Is Over’ Is Coming To CD For The First Time

Gil Matthews is working on an expanded edition of the Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs album ‘The Hoax Is Over’ for its first ever CD release.

5 days ago
Billy Thorpe photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Final Episode of The Sound Series One To Air On Sunday

The Victorian Government / Mushroom Group music initiative The Sound will air its final broadcast of Series One this Sunday.

5 days ago
Lee Kernaghan photo by Ros O'Gorman
TEG Live To Take Country Music Tour To New South Wales, ACT and Queensland

TEG Live is going back on the road with the Country Roadshow.

5 days ago
Kerry Kennell joins Music Victoria
Announcement: Kerry Kennel Joins Music Victoria Board

Music Victoria is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kerry Kennell to its board of directors.

5 days ago
Steve Kilbey, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Announcement: What’s In Store For Delivered Live Season 2 Episode 5

Delivered Live this week brings you another incredible line up of talent with full sets from 3 amazing Sydney artists; Christine Anu (fresh from her appearance on The Masked Singer!), Aus music icon and frontman for The Church, Steve Kilbey, and indie rnb up and comer, Kyva.

5 days ago