Miley Cyrus Invites Vaccinated Fans To Join Her For Event - Noise11.com

Miley Cyrus is inviting fans to join her for a Pride Month celebratory concert – but only if they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cyrus will host the hour-long Stand By You streaming special in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, and she is throwing open the doors to devotees 18 and over, who received their jabs before 24 May.

“If you’re in Nashville & vaxxed: come celebrate pride month with me and some v (very) special friends!” she posted on Twitter.

Miley is also taking suggestions for cover songs to perform during the set, adding: “Request here… gonna be singing covers and original songs with hand picked guests who are a part or allies of the community (sic)!”

The event, titled, Miley Cyrus: Stand By You, will be recorded at 7pm CT, and streamed on U.S. platform Peacock.

It is the first of three specials in her recently-signed deal with chiefs at parent company NBCUniversal.

In a statement, NBCU Television and Streaming executive Susan Rovner said: “Miley is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, Stand By You, for Peacock is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments