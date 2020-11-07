Miley Cyrus Mashes With Stevie Nicks - Noise11.com

Miley Cyrus has released a mashed-up version of her hit ‘Midnight Sky’ with Stevie Nicks’ ‘Edge of Seventeen’.

The original Cyrus song ‘Midnight Sky’ bore more than a resemblance to the Nicks classic, so I guess Miley has come clean and cut Stevie in on the Benjamins with the new ‘Edge of Midnight’.

Stevie Nicks original ‘Edge of Seventeen’ came from her 1981 debut solo album ‘Bella Donna’.

‘Edge of Seventeen’ was the third single off ‘Bella Donna’. Nicks wrote the song on December 1980 when her uncle Jonathan and John Lennon both died in the same week.

Nicks has been staying in Phoenix, Arizona close to her uncle until he passed away from cancer. Meanwhile, her producer boyfriend Jimmy Iovine was one of Lennon’s friends and she comforted Jimmy over John at the same time he was comforting her over Jonathan.

The title came from Tom Petty’s wife Jane who had a strong southern accent and pronounced ‘age of seventeen’ as ‘edge of seventeen’.

‘Edge of Seventeen’ was a no 11 hit for Stevie in the USA. The ‘Bella Donna’ album reached no 1 in the USA and Australia.

