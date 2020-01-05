 Miley Cyrus Settles We Can't Stop Lawsuit - Noise11.com
Miley Cyrus has settled a lawsuit that claimed she stole her 2013 hit song We Can’t Stop.

Jamaican singer/songwriter Michael May, aka Flourgon, launched legal action against the pop superstar in May, 2018, claiming her single was heavily inspired by his 1988 track We Run Things, which he insists was a big hit in the Caribbean.

He took particular issue with one repeated line in Cyrus’ release, in which she sings, “We run things, things don’t run we,” arguing that it’s strikingly similar to his lyric, “We run things, things no run we.”

He sued Cyrus and her label bosses at Sony Music to block further distribution, sales, and performances of We Can’t Stop, and demanded compensation to the tune of $300 million (£237.4 million).

In new documents filed by May, Cyrus, Sony and other defendants in Manhattan federal court on Friday, all parties have agreed that “this action shall be discontinued with prejudice… with each party to bear its or his own costs and attorneys’ fees”, Reuters reported.

As the case has been settled “with prejudice”, the plaintiff is prevented from bringing an action on the same claim.

In a 12 December letter, Cyrus’ lawyers also confirmed that a settlement agreement had been signed, and that the stipulation would be filed “pending payment of the settlement proceeds,” which were not specified.

