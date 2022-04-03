 Miley Cyrus Tests Positive To Covid - Noise11.com
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus Tests Positive To Covid

by Music-News.com on April 4, 2022

Miley Cyrus has been forced to cancel a performance after contracting Covid-19.

On Friday, Miley took to Twitter and announced that she will miss out on her scheduled gig at Steven Tyler’s Grammy Awards Viewing Party – for charity organisation Janie’s Fund – on Sunday as a result of a positive coronavirus test.

“Travelling around the world, playin for 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day, the chances of getting Covid are pretty high (sic). I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it,” she wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Miley insisted she was “feeling fine”.

“Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler.

“I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to ‘Walk This Way’ another time!”

Aerosmith rocker Steven will be joined by honorary event chairs Andrea Bocelli, Bill Maher, Elton John, Lionel Richie, Tiffany Haddish, and Zoe Saldana at the event on Sunday, which will be held at the Hollywood Palladium.

