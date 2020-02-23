Miley Cyrus To Perform World Bushfire Relief Concert In Melbourne

Miley Cyrus will headline the World Bushfire Charity Relief Concert in Melbourne in March during Grand Prix weekend.

Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine are also on the show.

The one night only event to benefit Australian fire relief efforts is on Friday 13th March at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne.

Ticket sale proceeds will go to Australian charities working to restore forests, wildlife, and communities affected by the fires.

Paul Dainty, President and CEO of TEG DAINTY, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to announce this major concert event with our partners Apollo World Touring, Westbrook Inc., AgBioEn and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, which will raise much needed funds for bushfire relief in our communities.”

AgBioEn is a highly innovative carbon negative, renewable energy and fuel company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

The World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert will take place one night prior to the previously announced World Tour Saturday show for Robbie Williams on Saturday 14th March, 2020 at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Tickets for that show can be purchased at ticketek.com.au.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 25th February at 2pm AEDT at ticketek.com.au.

