 Miley Cyrus To Perform World Bushfire Relief Concert In Melbourne - Noise11.com
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus To Perform World Bushfire Relief Concert In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2020

in News

Miley Cyrus will headline the World Bushfire Charity Relief Concert in Melbourne in March during Grand Prix weekend.

Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine are also on the show.

The one night only event to benefit Australian fire relief efforts is on Friday 13th March at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne.

Ticket sale proceeds will go to Australian charities working to restore forests, wildlife, and communities affected by the fires.

Paul Dainty, President and CEO of TEG DAINTY, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to announce this major concert event with our partners Apollo World Touring, Westbrook Inc., AgBioEn and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, which will raise much needed funds for bushfire relief in our communities.”

AgBioEn is a highly innovative carbon negative, renewable energy and fuel company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

The World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert will take place one night prior to the previously announced World Tour Saturday show for Robbie Williams on Saturday 14th March, 2020 at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Tickets for that show can be purchased at ticketek.com.au.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 25th February at 2pm AEDT at ticketek.com.au.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billy Elliot The Musical
Billy Elliot 10th Anniversary Australia Tour Is Much Better Than First Time

Billy Elliot The Musical has returned Melbourne. This 10th anniversary Australian tour was announced in 2017 and has already played its Sydney season before opening in Melbourne on Saturday night. This production is a much better and more powerful than what I can recall of the 2007 season.

16 hours ago
The Scorpions, music news, music
Tonight’s Whitesnake and The Scorpions Brisbane Concert Has Been Cancelled

The Brisbane show for Whitesnake and The Scorpions has now been cancelled following emergency surgery in Melbourne for Scorpions singer songwriter Klaus Meine.

20 hours ago
The Scorpions, music news, music
Saturday’s Scorpions Sydney Show With Whitesnake Postponed

Live Nation has advised that the Sydney show (Saturday 22 February) for Scorpions and Whitesnake has been postponed due to a medical emergency from the Scorpions camp.

2 days ago
Archie Roach, The Age Music Victoria Awards, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Archie Roach Will Tour Australia For The Last Time

Archie Roach will head out on his final Australian tour in May.

3 days ago
The Avalanches
The Avalanches Release New Song ‘We Will Always Love You’

The Avalanches have released their first new music since 2016. Check out ‘We Will Always Love You’.

3 days ago
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts Split Took A Lot Of Consideration

Country music stars Rascal Flatts faced a "very tough decision" to retire as a trio because the love they share for one another is stronger than ever.

3 days ago
Prince
Prince Estate Reveals Next Round of Reissues

The next round of Prince reissues will be 2001’s ‘The Rainbow Children’ and 2002’s ‘One Nite Alone’.

3 days ago