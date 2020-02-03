 Milk Carton Kids To Play Australian Shows In August - Noise11.com
Milk Carton Kids, Noise11, Photo

Milk Carton Kids perform at Noise11

Milk Carton Kids To Play Australian Shows In August

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2020

in News

Milk Carton Kids will return to Australia in August.

Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale, ask Milk Carton Kids, will return to Australia in August.

Milk Carton Kids formed in Los Angeles in 2011. Since then they have made six albums, received a Grammy nomination and were selected by the Americana Music Association as Duo/Group of the Year in 2014.

THE MILK CARTON KIDS Australian Tour August 2020

August 7 – Festival Theatre, Adelaide, SA
August 8 – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan, VIC
August 9 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC
August 10 – Melbourne Recital Centre. Melbourne, VIC
August 12 – Freo Social, Perth, WA
August 15 – City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW
August 16 – Mullum Town Hall. Mullumbimby, NSW
August 17 – Queensland Performing Arts Centre – Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Wilson Asks Beach Boys Fans To Boycott Hunting Event

Brian Wilson is furious that his former band has agreed to play ay a hunting event in Nevada in front of Donald Trump Jr.

1 hour ago
Doug Parkinson
Doug Parkinson To Perform The Music Of Van Morrison Across Australia

Australian rock stalwart Doug Parkinson will take the music of Irish stalwart Van Morrison on tour across Australia for a good chunk of 2020.

3 hours ago
Rob Hirst and Jay OShea
Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst To Release Album With His Daughter Jay O’Shea

Midnight Oil co-founder Rob Hirst has collaborated with his daughter Jay O’Shea for the second time. The album ‘The Lost and the Found’ will be released on 28 February.

3 hours ago
Julian Lennon
Julian Lennon Recovering After Cancer Operation

Julian Lennon has announced he has recently undergone an emergency operation to remove a cancerous growth.

5 hours ago
Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano
Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano Present A Wonderful One Off In Melbourne

Every once in a while a show happens on a punt. Sometimes it is all about a good idea and the right timing. Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano sounds like a longshot put it hit the bull-eye.

5 hours ago
Tones and I
Tones and I Makes the ‘1,000,000,000 List’ for Dance Monkey

Tones and I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ has now been streamed over 1 billion times across various platforms qualifying the Victorian musician for the prestigious APRA AMCOS ‘1,000,000,000 List’.

10 hours ago
Shakira
Shakira Uses Super Bowl Profile To Announce World Tour

Shakira has gone straight home from her Super Bowl performance to bang out an announcement for a new world tour.

19 hours ago