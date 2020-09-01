 Miranda Lambert Leads CMA Nominations - Noise11.com
Miranda Lambert, music news, noise11.com

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert Leads CMA Nominations

by Music-News.com on September 2, 2020

in News

Miranda Lambert leads the 2020 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards nominations.

Lambert came out on top of Tuesday’s shortlist with an impressive seven nods. Not only did the tally make her the most-nominated act this year, but it also ups her total nominations to 55 – a record for a female artist in CMA history.

Her nominations include the Single and Album of the Year prizes for Bluebird and Wildcard, respectively, and she’s also secured nods for Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

The hitmaker’s seventh nod is for Entertainer of the Year, which pits her up against Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Luke Combs – who followed closely behind her with six nominations. His nods include Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get, Single of the Year for Beer Never Broke My Heart, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Noticeably absent from the Entertainer of the Year category is Garth Brooks, who urged officials to drop him from consideration for the 2020 title after winning the honour for a seventh time last year.

Elsewhere in the nominations, Maren Morris received several nods for her crossover smash The Bones, including Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year, one of two she received in that category, as well as a Female Vocalist of the Year nod for five in total.

Carly Pearce earned four nominations, as did Dan + Shay and producer Jay Joyce. Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban are up for three awards – and they’re joined by a surprise CMA face, Justin Bieber, by virtue of his featured appearance on Dan + Shay’s thrice-nominated single 10,000 Hours.

The 2020 CMA Awards will be broadcast on ABC on 11 November. Details about a venue, host and format amid the ongoing pandemic have not been revealed.

The main 2020 CMA Awards nominees are as follows:

Entertainer of the Year:
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban

Single of the Year:
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Beer Never Broke My Heart – Luke Combs
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
The Bones – Maren Morris
I Hope – Gabby Barrett

Album of the Year:
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Never Will – Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion – Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year:
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
The Bones – Maren Morris
Even Though I’m Leaving – Luke Combs
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress

Female Vocalist of the Year:
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year:
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year:
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year:
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year:
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Be A Light – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
The Bones – Maren Morris with Hozier
Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Music Video of the Year:
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
Homemade – Jake Owen
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Second One To Know – Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year:
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Country Music Awards 2015 Full Winners List

It was very much a night for new artists at the CMA awards Wednesday, with newcomer Chris Stapleton winning Male Vocalist, Album and New Artist of the Year.

November 6, 2015
Rob Potts - CEO of Rob Potts Entertainment Edge - 2014
Rob Potts Reappointed To CMA Board For 13th Year

Rob Potts, CEO of Rob Potts Entertainment and the man behind events such as the CMC Rocks Qld festival and tours by Zac Brown Band and Big & Rich, has been reappointed the CMA board for the 13th year.

December 17, 2014
Taylor Swift, Noise11, Photo
Taylor Swift Leads CMA Nominations

Taylor Swift has scooped six nominations at the Country Music Association Awards (CMAs).

September 11, 2013