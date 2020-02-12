Mirusia To Perform 40 Date Australian Tour

Australian soprano Mirusia will head out on one of the most extensive national tours of 2020.
Mirusia’s most recent was ‘A Salute To The Seekers’. Her 2020 tour will feature the songs of The Seekers and other classics.
She also toured with the Original Seekers in 2019.
MIRUSIA 2020 TOUR DATES
Friday 13 March Hopgood Theatre, Noarlunga, SA
Saturday 14 March Northern Festival Centre, Pt Pirie, SA
Sun 15 March Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda, SA
Fri 27 Mar Costa Hall, Geelong, Vic
Sat 29 Mar Westside Performing Arts Centre, Shepparton, Vic
Thu 2 April Burnie Town Hall, Tas
Fri 3 April Launceston Country Club, Tas
Sat 4 April Wrestpoint, Hobart, Tas
Sun 5 April Whitehorse Centre, Nunawading, Vic
Fri 17 April West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul, Vic
Sat 18 April Captial Theatre, Bendigo, Vic
Sun 19 April Wendouree Centre For Performing Arts, Ballarat, Vic
Fri 1 May Blue Mountains Theatre & Hub, NSW
Sat 2 May Dubbo Regional Theatre, NSW
Fri 8 May Moncrieff Entertainent Centre, Bundaberg, Qld
Sat 9 May Brolga Theatre, Maryborough, Qld
Sun 10 May Twin Towns, Gold Coast, Qld
Fri 12 June The Arthouse, Wyong, NSW
Sat 13 June Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, NSW
Sun 14 June The Juniors, Sth Sydney, NSW
Sat 20 June Blacktown Workers
Fri 26 June Griffith Regional Theatre, NSW
Sat 27 June Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, NSW
Fri 31 July Sutherland Entertainment Centre, NSW
Sat 1 August Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre
Sun 2 August Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW
Sat 8 August Canberra Southern Cross Club, Woden, ACT
Fri 28 August Frankston Arts Centre, Vic
Sat 29 August Forge Theatre, Bairnsdale, Vic
Fri 11 September Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool, Vic
Sat 12 September Horsham Town Hall, Vic
Fri 18 September Glasshouse, Port Macquarie, NSW
Sat 19 September Club Forster, NSW
Thu 1 October Albany Entertainment Centre
Fri 2 October Astor Theatre, Perth, WA
Sat 3 October Bunbury Entertainment Centre, WA
Sun 4 October Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, WA
Fri 23 October Wests New Lambton, Newcastle, NSW
Sat 24 October Wests, Nelson Bay, NSW
