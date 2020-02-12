Mirusia To Perform 40 Date Australian Tour

Australian soprano Mirusia will head out on one of the most extensive national tours of 2020.

Mirusia’s most recent was ‘A Salute To The Seekers’. Her 2020 tour will feature the songs of The Seekers and other classics.

She also toured with the Original Seekers in 2019.

MIRUSIA 2020 TOUR DATES

Friday 13 March Hopgood Theatre, Noarlunga, SA

Saturday 14 March Northern Festival Centre, Pt Pirie, SA

Sun 15 March Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda, SA

Fri 27 Mar Costa Hall, Geelong, Vic

Sat 29 Mar Westside Performing Arts Centre, Shepparton, Vic

Thu 2 April Burnie Town Hall, Tas

Fri 3 April Launceston Country Club, Tas

Sat 4 April Wrestpoint, Hobart, Tas

Sun 5 April Whitehorse Centre, Nunawading, Vic

Fri 17 April West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul, Vic

Sat 18 April Captial Theatre, Bendigo, Vic

Sun 19 April Wendouree Centre For Performing Arts, Ballarat, Vic

Fri 1 May Blue Mountains Theatre & Hub, NSW

Sat 2 May Dubbo Regional Theatre, NSW

Fri 8 May Moncrieff Entertainent Centre, Bundaberg, Qld

Sat 9 May Brolga Theatre, Maryborough, Qld

Sun 10 May Twin Towns, Gold Coast, Qld

Fri 12 June The Arthouse, Wyong, NSW

Sat 13 June Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, NSW

Sun 14 June The Juniors, Sth Sydney, NSW

Sat 20 June Blacktown Workers

Fri 26 June Griffith Regional Theatre, NSW

Sat 27 June Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, NSW

Fri 31 July Sutherland Entertainment Centre, NSW

Sat 1 August Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre

Sun 2 August Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Sat 8 August Canberra Southern Cross Club, Woden, ACT

Fri 28 August Frankston Arts Centre, Vic

Sat 29 August Forge Theatre, Bairnsdale, Vic

Fri 11 September Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool, Vic

Sat 12 September Horsham Town Hall, Vic

Fri 18 September Glasshouse, Port Macquarie, NSW

Sat 19 September Club Forster, NSW

Thu 1 October Albany Entertainment Centre

Fri 2 October Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Sat 3 October Bunbury Entertainment Centre, WA

Sun 4 October Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, WA

Fri 23 October Wests New Lambton, Newcastle, NSW

Sat 24 October Wests, Nelson Bay, NSW

