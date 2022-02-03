 Missy Higgins Covers The Motels Classic ‘Total Control’ - Noise11.com
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Missy Higgins Covers The Motels Classic ‘Total Control’

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2022

in News

Missy Higgins has covered The Motels 1979 classic ‘Total Control’ for the ABC’s political drama ‘Total Control’ series.

The Missy version of the Martha Davis song is part of a mini-album also called ‘Total Control’ coming 4 March.

‘Total Control’ was the hit song from the debut album for The Motels, released by Capitol Records in 1979. The album reached no 13 in Australia giving it its highest charting position in the world.

The ‘Total Control’ single reached no 7 in Australia but failed to crack the Top 100 in the USA.

The Motels did not have a hit in their homeland America until ‘Only The Lonely’ from their third album three years later.

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Total Control, Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Total Control, Photo By Mary Boukouvalas

