Moby Took Nearly 10 Years To Release ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad’ - Noise11.com

Moby took nearly the entire 90s from the time he wrote his classic ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad’ to releasing it.

He tells the story in his interview with Noise11.com:

“Part of it is when I first wrote that song I wrote it as a terrible techno track,” Moby says. “Maybe 1991 or 1992, it was the height of the rave scene and I love rave music. I love good techno tracks but when I wrote the original version it was 140 bpm and it just didn’t work. But I loved those voices. Seven or eight years later I tried to rework it as a much slower, more prettier mournful version and that ended up being the version on the album ‘Play’.”

Moby has recorded a new version of ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad’ for his new album Reprise. The new track features Apollo Jane and Dietrick Haddon. ‘Reprise’ was released through classical record label Deutsche Grammophon and features the Budapest Art Orchestra.

