Monique Brumby To Perform With Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com

 Monique Brumby To Perform With Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra
Monique Brumby

Monique Brumby

Monique Brumby To Perform With Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on February 10, 2021

in News

Monique Brumby will perform in Hobart with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra in March.

The full concert experience follows on from the intimate online adventure Monique performed with the orchestra this week.

The online show can be viewed until February 25. The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra full concert experience is on March 19 at the Odeon Theatre in Hobart.

Monique Brumby grew up in Tasmania. She was born in Devonport.

Monique’s first album also had a Tasmanian title. She called her debut ‘Thylacine’, the name for the Tasmania Tiger. The single ‘Fool For You’ was a Top 40 hit (no 31, 1996).

