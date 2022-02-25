 Montaigne Has A Song With Talking Heads’ David Byrne - Noise11.com
David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018

David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018

Montaigne Has A Song With Talking Heads’ David Byrne

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2022

in News

Talking Heads legend David Byrne is collaborating with Australia’s Montaigne on her new song ‘Always Be You’.

David Byrne said in a statement, “Jess (Montaigne) approached me about singing on a song, or a possible collaboration and to be honest I had not heard of her. After my current show was safely up and running I checked out her new and old songs and quickly responded, yes! How could I have not been aware of this person? Someone I imagine might occasionally get labelled ‘quirky’ – as I often am.

“How many artists would reference funny monologist Daniel Kitson??,” he continued. “But with Jess that quirkiness translates into complete heartfelt honesty and transparency about her feelings – feelings many of us might be ashamed or afraid to admit to – all set to incredibly infectious tunes. Brave, weird and catchy. Thrilled to be invited and love how the songs turned out.”

Montaigne says she simply reached out to Byrne and asked him to work with her and he said yes. About working with Bryne Montaigne said, “It’s a dream come true to be able to work with David Byrne (if only remotely)!” Montaigne said. “Everything he’s done from the Talking Heads to solo work & one-off collaborations has been so influential to me. It’s absolutely buck wild to me that he has assented to singing lyrics and melodies I’ve written, as well as contributing his own fabulous sense of humour & writing voice. Such a treat.

“I’m so happy I could get him on board with this particular song too. We both share the song’s sentiment about being with our partners and we’re both fans of Daniel Kitson. I hope Daniel Kitson (with whom I have played football one time at Crystal Palace) likes this song and plays it on his radio show.”

Byrne also appears in the video with Montaigne’s partner Pat.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-008 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-011 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-017 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-024 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-033 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-043

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Kick Off Resist Tour In Newcastle

Midnight Oil’s final tour ‘Resist’ is officially underway with the first show since the final album release kicking off 2022 activity out of Newcastle.

2 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John’s Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing

Elton John's private jet reportedly had to make an emergency landing after suffering hydraulic failure mid-air on Monday.

2 days ago
Matt Verevis as Tommy in the 2022 Victorian Opera production of Tommy photo by Jeff Busby
Victorian Opera Has Delivered A Stunning New Production of ‘The Who’s Tommy’

After two years of pandemic delays The Victorian Opera’s production of The Who’s Tommy has premiered in Melbourne and it is stunning.

3 days ago
Procol Harum, Gary Brooker out front
Gary Brooker of Procol Harum Dies at 76

Gary Brooker MBE, the lead singer and keyboard player for Procol Harum, has died from cancer at the age of 76.

3 days ago
Kevin Johnson The Classics
Kevin Johnson Classic ‘Bonnie Please Don’t Go’ Gets A Stereo Release For The First Time

The 1971 Kevin Johnson classic ‘Bonnie Please Don’t Go’ is finally about to have its official release in stereo.

4 days ago
Leo Sayer’s Beatles Project Northern Songs Is A Labour Of Love

Leo Sayer has “Leofied” The Beatles for his new album ‘Northern Songs’.

4 days ago
To Barbra With Love MSO
Katie Noonan and Caroline O’Connor To Perform The Music of Barbra Streisand With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will mark the 80th birthday of legend Barbra Streisand with an event featuring Katie Noonan, Caroline O’Connor, Elise McCann and Ryan Gonzalez.

4 days ago