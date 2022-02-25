Montaigne Has A Song With Talking Heads’ David Byrne - Noise11.com

Talking Heads legend David Byrne is collaborating with Australia’s Montaigne on her new song ‘Always Be You’.

David Byrne said in a statement, “Jess (Montaigne) approached me about singing on a song, or a possible collaboration and to be honest I had not heard of her. After my current show was safely up and running I checked out her new and old songs and quickly responded, yes! How could I have not been aware of this person? Someone I imagine might occasionally get labelled ‘quirky’ – as I often am.

“How many artists would reference funny monologist Daniel Kitson??,” he continued. “But with Jess that quirkiness translates into complete heartfelt honesty and transparency about her feelings – feelings many of us might be ashamed or afraid to admit to – all set to incredibly infectious tunes. Brave, weird and catchy. Thrilled to be invited and love how the songs turned out.”

Montaigne says she simply reached out to Byrne and asked him to work with her and he said yes. About working with Bryne Montaigne said, “It’s a dream come true to be able to work with David Byrne (if only remotely)!” Montaigne said. “Everything he’s done from the Talking Heads to solo work & one-off collaborations has been so influential to me. It’s absolutely buck wild to me that he has assented to singing lyrics and melodies I’ve written, as well as contributing his own fabulous sense of humour & writing voice. Such a treat.

“I’m so happy I could get him on board with this particular song too. We both share the song’s sentiment about being with our partners and we’re both fans of Daniel Kitson. I hope Daniel Kitson (with whom I have played football one time at Crystal Palace) likes this song and plays it on his radio show.”

Byrne also appears in the video with Montaigne’s partner Pat.

