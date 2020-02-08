 Montaigne To Represent Australia At Eurovision - Noise11.com
Montaigne

Montaigne To Represent Australia At Eurovision

by Paul Cashmere on February 9, 2020

in News

Sydney art-pop singer songwriter Montaigne will represent at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Montaigne won both the public and jury vote with 107 points ahead of second place getting Casey Donovan with 100 points.

Montaigne released her debut album ‘Glorious Heights’ in 2016. She won the Breakthrough Artist award at the ARIA Awards in 2016 and later features on Hilltop Hoods hit ‘1955’.

