Monty Python Music Man Neil Innes Dies At Age 75

Neil Innes, the man behind the music of Monty Python and before that a member of Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, has died suddenly from a heart attack at age 75.

Neil was the guitarist and vocalist for the band. Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band appeared in The Beatles Magical Mystery Tour movie performing a number titled ‘Death Cab For Cutie’. The song title became the inspiration for name for Ben Gibbard’s US rock Death Cab For Cutie.

Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band also performed the song on the first episode of ‘Do Not Adjust Your Set’ in 1967 where they were introduced by Michael Palin, who would also later co-create Monty Python with Neil.

Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band were best known for the hit ‘I’m The Urban Spaceman’.

Neil became a close friend of The Beatles’ George Harrison. Harrison would later fund the Monty Python movie ‘Life of Brian’. Neil, with the Python crew as The Rutles, would also create The Beatles mockumentary ‘All You Need Is Cash’.

George Harrison appeared in his Pirate Song sketch. It was a very funny pisstake on his hit song ‘My Sweet Lord’.

Neil Innes paid tribute to George Harrison on Concert for George.

In 2019 Neil released his album ‘Nearly Really’.

Neil married Yvonne Catherine Hilton on 3 March 1966. The couple had three sons, Miles (b. 1967), Luke (b. 1971), and Barney (b. 1978) and grandchildren, Max, Issy and Zac.

