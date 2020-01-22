Monty Python’s Terry Jones Has Passed Away At Age 77

Terry Jones, one of Monty Python’s creators, has passed away at age 77. Jones was diagnosed with FTD, a form of dementia four years ago.

Jones played Brian’s mother in the Life of Brian and had that classic line ‘He’s not the Messiah, he’s a very naughty boy”.

As well as the Monty Python TV shows and film, Terry was also the writer of ‘Labyrinth’ (1986) starring David Bowie.

Jones worked on the UK TV shows ‘The Frost Report’ and ‘Do Not Adjust Your Set’ before co-creating ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus’ in 1969.

Terry Jones also directed ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’.

In a statement John Cleese said:

It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away… Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian’. Perfection Two down, four to go

Eric Idle said:

Thank you all for your kind thoughts and messages of support for our dearly beloved brother Terry. It is a cruel and sad thing. But let’s remember just what joy he brought to all of us. I loved him the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963. So many laughs,moments of total hilarity onstage and off we have all shared with him. It’s too sad if you knew him,but if you didn’t you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us

