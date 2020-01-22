 Monty Python’s Terry Jones Has Passed Away At Age 77 - Noise11.com
Terry Jones as Brian's mother in The Life of Brian

Terry Jones as Brian's mother in The Life of Brian

Monty Python’s Terry Jones Has Passed Away At Age 77

by Paul Cashmere on January 23, 2020

in News

Terry Jones, one of Monty Python’s creators, has passed away at age 77. Jones was diagnosed with FTD, a form of dementia four years ago.

Jones played Brian’s mother in the Life of Brian and had that classic line ‘He’s not the Messiah, he’s a very naughty boy”.

As well as the Monty Python TV shows and film, Terry was also the writer of ‘Labyrinth’ (1986) starring David Bowie.

Jones worked on the UK TV shows ‘The Frost Report’ and ‘Do Not Adjust Your Set’ before co-creating ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus’ in 1969.

Terry Jones also directed ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’.

In a statement John Cleese said:

It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away… Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian’. Perfection Two down, four to go

Eric Idle said:

Thank you all for your kind thoughts and messages of support for our dearly beloved brother Terry. It is a cruel and sad thing. But let’s remember just what joy he brought to all of us.

I loved him the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963. So many laughs,moments of total hilarity onstage and off we have all shared with him. It’s too sad if you knew him,but if you didn’t you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed he is battling Parkinson's disease.

1 day ago
10cc, photo ros ogorman
Graham Gouldman Recruits Ringo Starr For New Album

10cc founder and songwriter Graham Gouldman has picked up a guy called Ringo to play on his next album.

2 days ago
Elton John Live From Moscow
Elton John To Release 1979 Live Russia Album

Elton John was one of the first Western acts to play in Russia. He recorded one of those shows. It will be released as his next album ‘Live From Moscow’.

3 days ago
Randy Newman
Randy Newman Cancels Australian Tour

Randy Newman has canceled his Australia and New Zealand tour due to start in just a few weeks.

January 15, 2020
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Faces Civil Charges After New Years Altercation

Rod Stewart looks set to face civil charges from a U.S. security guard who claims he was assaulted by the singer on New Year's Eve.

January 14, 2020
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
LISTEN: New Ozzy Osbourne Music Due Out In February

Ozzy Osbourne is proving himself to be an unstoppable force once again, with a new album due out in February.

January 10, 2020
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
New David Bowie Available Now, Plus Record Store Day Release Announced

To celebrate what would have been David Bowie's 73rd birthday, Parlophone have announced two releases from the star.

January 9, 2020