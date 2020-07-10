 Moody Blues’ John Lodge Releases Iso Song ‘In These Crazy Times’ - Noise11.com
Moody Blues’ John Lodge Releases Iso Song ‘In These Crazy Times’

by Paul Cashmere on July 10, 2020

in News

John Lodge of The Moody Blues has created a new song in isolation about isolation titled ‘In These Crazy Times’.

In a statement John said, “In 1967 “The Moody Blues” recorded ‘Days of Future Passed’, and we were in the studio in lockdown 24 hours a day creating an album that changed my life. Being in lockdown now reminds me of the creativity and solitude that took place during that period of my life. So I have taken the opportunity, given by this lockdown period, to write and record a new song about these difficult days, days that stretched into weeks and months.

“The song is called “ IN THESE CRAZY TIMES”.

“When the pandemic came I had just finished up my US tour and the Rock and Romance cruise and within three days my wife and I were ‘stranded’. Music is my life, and without a studio (or my band), I decided to perfect my use of ‘Garageband’ to create all the instruments, and record my guitars and vocals in my “ home studio”.

John added, “As I believe we are all in this together, I thought what a great idea to involve all of my family. My wife Kirsten is singing backing vocals (for the first time!), my son Kristian is playing Lead Guitar, his wife, Inga, took the photo for the cover (with social distancing!), Jon Davison, from the band ‘Yes’, has joined me on vocals, and Emily, my daughter is managing the whole thing.

“The track was recorded at my home and Kristian and Jon added their parts in their homes, before we sent it to Ray Nesbit, my Front of House Sound Engineer for him to mix at his ‘home’ studio. It truly is an ‘Isolation Mix’. My wish is that we can all be together again soon, and then I hope that my 10,000 Light Years Band and I can get together and make a ‘Freedom Mix’.

“I hope you all can relate to this song as another step in life’s strange and mysterious path, and help you continue to keep the faith that we can do it together.”

Stream the song here

John Lodge is bass guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for the iconic Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 inductees, The Moody Blues. Songwriter of such mega Moody Blues hits from “Ride My SeeSaw,” to “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band),” and “Isn’t Life Strange?.

