More Live Music - Tina Arena Announces Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Tina Arena will return to live concerts in 2021 with her ‘Enchanté: The Songs of Tina Arena’ tour in May.

Paul Dainty, President and CEO of TEG DAINTY said, “I could not be more excited to announce that we are touring Tina Arena next year. She is one of Australia’s most extraordinary performers. Tina is an absolute icon – such an essential part of Australia’s rich musical history. She has also experienced such incredible success in Europe. We are so lucky to have Tina back on home soil and I can’t wait to welcome her onto our Australian stages once more.”



For Tina Arena getting back live after Covid puts 2020 behind us all. “2020 has been such a challenging year for us all in so many ways with the music, arts and entertainment sectors suffering,” she said.

It’s really important for us all to have something to look forward to and return to doing the things we cherish the most as much as possible. Performing is my lifeblood – it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do! – and I can’t wait to be back on stage singing and connecting with my fans through the power of music.



My art is all about sharing and when I’m giving it my all, the band’s locked in and the audience is responsive – there’s no greater feeling in the world! It’s a special kind of energy exchange; the whole atmosphere seems to shift. Just thinking about it now, I miss performing so much! It actually feeds my soul. I am also pretty excited to have a reason to glam-up again, to be honest.”

Enchanté: The Songs Of Tina Arena Tour Dates

Sunday 2 May – Brisbane, Convention & Exhibition Centre

Wednesday 5 May – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

Saturday 8 May – Gold Coast, Convention & Exhibition Centre

Tuesday 11 May – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 15 May – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, with MSO

Saturday 22 May – Perth, RAC Arena

Wednesday 26 May – Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre

Saturday 29 May – Canberra, Llewellyn Hall

