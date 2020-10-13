 More New Justin Bieber Music Coming Friday - Noise11.com
Justin Bieber has teamed up with Benny Blanco for a new tune, ‘Lonely’, and he shared a picture of what appears to be someone playing a younger version of himself in the music video.

He wrote on Twitter: “#Lonely with @itsbennyblanco Friday (sic)”

Bieber super-fans – who are known as Beliebers – have speculated Jacob Tremblay could be the star portraying the younger version of the singer.

And the 14-year-old star added fuel to the fire by posting the same tweet and picture as Justin, which was retweeted by Benny.

The forthcoming release comes just a month after Justin and Chance the Rapper released their gospel-tinged collaboration ‘Holy’.

He wrote at the time: “New era. New single. It’s begins. #HOLY this Friday ft. @chancetherapper jbsoon.com (sic)”

The track was accompanied with a music video helmed by Colin Tilley.

The video stars Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Destiny, with the latter playing Bieber’s love interest.

In the clip, the pair end up seeking help with their relationship from Valderrama’s soldier alter ego, who says: “I’m headed in the direction of a warm meal if you guys are up for it.”

Destiny – who features on the Fox show ‘Stars’ and ‘Grown-ish’ – was a former Bieber mega-fan, who won a competition to fly to the Los Angeles premiere of his ‘Never Say Never’ movie in 2011.

What’s more, ‘Holy’ was the first song from the 26-year-old star since his studio album ‘Changes’, which was released in February.

Justin is set to head out on his ‘Changes Tour’ in 2021.

