Morris, Shorrock, Matthews, Jones and Balbi To Celebrate 50 Years of Imagine - Noise11.com

With John Lennon’s classic ‘Imagine’ now past its 50 years mark, Russell Morris, Glenn Shorrock, Wendy Matthews, Jack Jones and Steve Balbi will celebrate the release with performances in Sydney and Melbourne.

‘Imagine’ was originally released on 9 September 1971. Technically it Lennon’s second solo album after ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ but John and Yoko had released four other albums prior ‘Unfinished Music No 1: Two Virgins’, ‘Unfinished Music No 2: Life With The Lion’, Wedding Album’ and ‘Live Peace In Toronto 1969’.

‘Imagine’ was the turning point in Lennon’s post-Beatles era. It contains his most iconic song ‘Imagine’, the masterpiece ‘Jealous Guy’, the political venom on ‘Gimme Some Truth’ and some personal venom, directed at Paul McCartney ‘How Do You Sleep?’.

Empire Touring will present ’50 Years of Imagine’ at The State Theatre in Sydney on 30 April and The Palais Theatre in Melbourne on 13 May.

Empire Touring will also soon announce a tribute to the Rolling Stones ‘Exile On Main Street’ later this year. ‘Exile On Main Street’ was originally released on 12 May, 1972.

