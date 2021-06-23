 Motley Crue Reissues Continue With Theatre of Pain - Noise11.com
Motley Crue, Vince Neil - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noise11 photo

Motley Crue, Vince Neil - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Motley Crue Reissues Continue With Theatre of Pain

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2021

in News

With Motley Crue in 40th anniversary mode the first of the reissues will continue to roll out this Friday (25 June 2021).

‘Theatre of Pain’, the third Motley Crue album drops Friday through Better Noise. ‘Theatre of Pain’ reached no 7 in Australia and no 6 in the USA in 1985. The album included the Motley Crue cover of ‘Smoking In the Boys Room’.

The album was originally going to be title ‘Entertainment or Death’ but the title was changed following the death of Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas ‘Razzle’ Dingley in a car driven by Motley Crue singer Vince Neil. Neil was charged with vehicular manslaughter. His blood alcohol reading was 0.17. At the time the California limit was 0.1. Neil was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation. He was order to pay $2.6 million to Dingley’s family and do 200 hours of community service. He was paroled about 15 days for good behaviour. ‘Theatre of Pain’ was dedicated to Razzle.

Motley Crue Theatre of Pain

Theatre of Pain Track listing:
1. City Boy Blues
2. Smokin’ in the Boys Room
3. Louder Than Hell
4. Keep Your Eye on the Money
5. Home Sweet Home
6. Tonight (We Need a Lover)
7. Use It or Lose It
8. Save Our Souls
9. Raise Your Hands to Rock
10. Fight for Your Rights



