Motley Crue's Vince Neil Back Home After Fall - Noise11.com

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil is “back home and resting” after breaking his ribs during a concert fall on Friday.

Footage filmed by fans showed Vince Neil walk to the front of the stage during a solo gig at the Monsters on the Mountain festival at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Neil was urging the crowd to clap along while playing Motley Crue’s hit Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) on guitar when he suddenly fell and dropped out of view.

During the concert, the bassist for Neil’s solo band, Dana Strum, told the fans the singer, “fell and broke ribs when he fell,” adding that he “can’t breathe” and will be “dealt with medically”.

Via their Instagram page, Motley Crue moved to reassure fans on social media on Sunday that although Neil had been treated for multiple broken ribs he is now back at home and will be ready to join them on tour next year.

“Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night,” they wrote. “Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in ’22!!”

According to TMZ, Neil fell between a small gap between the speaker and the stage that he failed to notice, but was able to get to his feet with the aid of a roadie and a member of security staff and limp away before seeking medical treatment.

Vince’s band finished its Monsters on the Mountain set, with guitarist Jeff Blando taking over on vocals.

Motley Crue’s The Stadium Tour gets underway in Atlanta, Georgia next June.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments