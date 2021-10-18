 Motley Crue's Vince Neil Back Home After Fall - Noise11.com
Vince Neil, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Vince Neil, Motley Crue, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Back Home After Fall

by Music-News.com on October 19, 2021

in News

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil is “back home and resting” after breaking his ribs during a concert fall on Friday.

Footage filmed by fans showed Vince Neil walk to the front of the stage during a solo gig at the Monsters on the Mountain festival at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Neil was urging the crowd to clap along while playing Motley Crue’s hit Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) on guitar when he suddenly fell and dropped out of view.

During the concert, the bassist for Neil’s solo band, Dana Strum, told the fans the singer, “fell and broke ribs when he fell,” adding that he “can’t breathe” and will be “dealt with medically”.

Via their Instagram page, Motley Crue moved to reassure fans on social media on Sunday that although Neil had been treated for multiple broken ribs he is now back at home and will be ready to join them on tour next year.

“Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night,” they wrote. “Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in ’22!!”

According to TMZ, Neil fell between a small gap between the speaker and the stage that he failed to notice, but was able to get to his feet with the aid of a roadie and a member of security staff and limp away before seeking medical treatment.

Vince’s band finished its Monsters on the Mountain set, with guitarist Jeff Blando taking over on vocals.

Motley Crue’s The Stadium Tour gets underway in Atlanta, Georgia next June.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mötörhead’s Mikkey Lee On Steve Jordan Joining The Rolling Stones

Mötörhead have covered The Rolling Stones a number of times over the years. Their ‘Uncövered’ album featured ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ and ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ so Mötörhead drummer Mikkey Lee has an insightful thoughts on Steve Jordan’s newfound role replacing Charlie Watts.

1 hour ago
Abba Just A Notion
Abba To Release New Song ‘Just A Notion’ This Friday

ABBA will release more new music on Friday (22 October). ‘Just A Notion’ will be the second single of the first ABBA album in 40 years ‘Voyage’.

23 hours ago
Tom Petty Somewhere You Feel Free
Benmont Tench Explains Why Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Never Returned To Australia After the Dylan Tour of the 80s

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers only tour Australia twice, once in 1980 and then again in 1986 with Bob Dylan.

24 hours ago
Hall and Oates Live At The Troubadour
Hall & Oates ‘Live At The Troubadour’ To Be Released As Triple Live Vinyl

Hall & Oates ‘Live At The Troubadour’ is getting a vinyl release for the first time.

2 days ago
The Human League Dare
The Human League ‘Dare’ Turns 40

The Human League’ Dare’ album turned 40 this week.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones Los Angeles 14 October 2021 photo by Richard Gilkerson
Mick Jagger Shoots a Pretty Funny Pisstake At Paul McCartney At Stones LA Gig

Mick Jagger paused at the Rolling Stones concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night for a funny jab at Paul McCartney’s comment about the Rolling Stones being a blues cover band.

2 days ago
Rob Halford, Judas Priest - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rob Halford Says His Cancer Is In Remission

Rob Halford's cancer is in remission. The Judas Priest frontman was diagnosed with prostate cancer amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and he is grateful to still be here and doing what he "loves the most".

2 days ago