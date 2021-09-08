Motörhead’s Best of the Best Coming In ‘Everything Louder Forever’ Compilation - Noise11.com

Motörhead will released a definitive collection with ‘Everything Louder Forever’ coming on both CD and vinyl.

For starters check out the new ‘We Are Motörhead’ video.

The ‘Everything Louder Forever’ collection features 42 tracks and is coming in 2CD, 2LP and 4LP configurations 29 October through BMG. A streaming edition of the album will be released in the new 360 Reality Audio format.

According to BMG, This collection is the definitive assembly of Motörhead songs which have created this cultural phenomenon, and represents the first time all eras of the band’s recorded history have been represented in one place.

2CD & 4LP TRACKLISTING

Overkill

We Are Motörhead

Snaggletooth

Rock It

Orgasmatron

Brotherhood Of Man

In The Name Of Tragedy

Bomber

Sacrifice

The Thousand Names Of God

Love For Sale

Killed By Death

I’m So Bad (Baby I Don’t Care)

Smiling Like A Killer

Sharpshooter

Queen Of The Damned

Keys To The Kingdom

Cradle To The Grave

Lost Johnny

The Game

Ace Of Spades

Burner

Stone Dead Forever

Bad Woman

Just Cos You Got The Power

Stay Out Of Jail

No Class

I Am The Sword

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

God Save The Queen

R.A.M.O.N.E.S.

Iron Fist

Rock Out

Dirty Love

Shine

Overnight Sensation

On Your Feet Or On Your Knees

I Ain’t No Nice Guy

Sucker

1916

Choking On Your Screams

Motörhead

