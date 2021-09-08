 Motörhead’s Best of the Best Coming In ‘Everything Louder Forever’ Compilation - Noise11.com
Motorhead Everything Louder Forever

Motörhead’s Best of the Best Coming In ‘Everything Louder Forever’ Compilation

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2021

in News

Motörhead will released a definitive collection with ‘Everything Louder Forever’ coming on both CD and vinyl.

For starters check out the new ‘We Are Motörhead’ video.

The ‘Everything Louder Forever’ collection features 42 tracks and is coming in 2CD, 2LP and 4LP configurations 29 October through BMG. A streaming edition of the album will be released in the new 360 Reality Audio format.

According to BMG, This collection is the definitive assembly of Motörhead songs which have created this cultural phenomenon, and represents the first time all eras of the band’s recorded history have been represented in one place.

2CD & 4LP TRACKLISTING
Overkill
We Are Motörhead
Snaggletooth
Rock It
Orgasmatron
Brotherhood Of Man
In The Name Of Tragedy
Bomber
Sacrifice
The Thousand Names Of God
Love For Sale
Killed By Death
I’m So Bad (Baby I Don’t Care)
Smiling Like A Killer
Sharpshooter
Queen Of The Damned
Keys To The Kingdom
Cradle To The Grave
Lost Johnny
The Game

Ace Of Spades
Burner
Stone Dead Forever
Bad Woman
Just Cos You Got The Power
Stay Out Of Jail
No Class
I Am The Sword
The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
God Save The Queen
R.A.M.O.N.E.S.
Iron Fist
Rock Out
Dirty Love
Shine
Overnight Sensation
On Your Feet Or On Your Knees
I Ain’t No Nice Guy
Sucker
1916
Choking On Your Screams
Motörhead

