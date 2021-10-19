 Mötörhead’s Mikkey Dee On Steve Jordan Joining The Rolling Stones - Noise11.com
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mötörhead’s Mikkey Dee On Steve Jordan Joining The Rolling Stones

by Paul Cashmere on October 19, 2021

in News

Mötörhead have covered The Rolling Stones a number of times over the years. Their ‘Uncövered’ album featured ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ and ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ so Mötörhead drummer Mikkey Dee has an insightful thoughts on Steve Jordan’s newfound role replacing Charlie Watts.

“(Steve) is a fantastic drummer, such a good feel and he is perfect for The Rolling Stones,” Mikkey tells Noise11.com.

Steve Jordan, the drummer for Keith Richards’ solo band The X-Pensive Winos, has taken the place of Stones legend Charlie Watts for the Stones current No Filter North American tour.

If Mikkey was asked he would have also jumped at the chance. “I could have done it,” he said. “The way I have been playing my entire life if by trying to be very wide. I’ve played everything from big band jazz to fusion to pop to soul to heavy metal to speed metal to rock and roll to blues. I don’t care for being a specific type of drummer. My heart is in hard rock of course but I like to play good drums and play music on my drums. It would have been amazing to play with Rolling Stones for a tour”.

Mötörhead fans will be treated to the new compilation ‘Everything Louder Forever’ out 29 October.

2CD & 4LP TRACKLISTING
Overkill
We Are Motörhead
Snaggletooth
Rock It
Orgasmatron
Brotherhood Of Man
In The Name Of Tragedy
Bomber
Sacrifice
The Thousand Names Of God
Love For Sale
Killed By Death
I’m So Bad (Baby I Don’t Care)
Smiling Like A Killer
Sharpshooter
Queen Of The Damned
Keys To The Kingdom
Cradle To The Grave
Lost Johnny
The Game

Ace Of Spades
Burner
Stone Dead Forever
Bad Woman
Just Cos You Got The Power
Stay Out Of Jail
No Class
I Am The Sword
The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
God Save The Queen
R.A.M.O.N.E.S.
Iron Fist
Rock Out
Dirty Love
Shine
Overnight Sensation
On Your Feet Or On Your Knees
I Ain’t No Nice Guy
Sucker
1916
Choking On Your Screams
Motörhead

Also available as 2CD, 2LP, 4LP, digital download, streaming and Sony 360 spatial audio.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Abba Just A Notion
Abba To Release New Song ‘Just A Notion’ This Friday

ABBA will release more new music on Friday (22 October). ‘Just A Notion’ will be the second single of the first ABBA album in 40 years ‘Voyage’.

24 hours ago
Tom Petty Somewhere You Feel Free
Benmont Tench Explains Why Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Never Returned To Australia After the Dylan Tour of the 80s

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers only tour Australia twice, once in 1980 and then again in 1986 with Bob Dylan.

1 day ago
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
Elvis Presley Drummer Ronnie Tutt Dead at 83

Elvis Presley's drummer, Ronnie Tutt, has died aged 83.

1 day ago
Hall and Oates Live At The Troubadour
Hall & Oates ‘Live At The Troubadour’ To Be Released As Triple Live Vinyl

Hall & Oates ‘Live At The Troubadour’ is getting a vinyl release for the first time.

2 days ago
Sweet
Sweet Have An Old New Song Called ‘Everything 2021’

Andy Scott has resurrected an old song called ‘Everything’ by Sweet into a new song for Sweet now called ‘Everything 2021’.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones Los Angeles 14 October 2021 photo by Richard Gilkerson
Mick Jagger Shoots a Pretty Funny Pisstake At Paul McCartney At Stones LA Gig

Mick Jagger paused at the Rolling Stones concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night for a funny jab at Paul McCartney’s comment about the Rolling Stones being a blues cover band.

2 days ago
Rob Halford, Judas Priest - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rob Halford Says His Cancer Is In Remission

Rob Halford's cancer is in remission. The Judas Priest frontman was diagnosed with prostate cancer amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and he is grateful to still be here and doing what he "loves the most".

2 days ago