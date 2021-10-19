Mötörhead’s Mikkey Dee On Steve Jordan Joining The Rolling Stones - Noise11.com

Mötörhead have covered The Rolling Stones a number of times over the years. Their ‘Uncövered’ album featured ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ and ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ so Mötörhead drummer Mikkey Dee has an insightful thoughts on Steve Jordan’s newfound role replacing Charlie Watts.

“(Steve) is a fantastic drummer, such a good feel and he is perfect for The Rolling Stones,” Mikkey tells Noise11.com.

Steve Jordan, the drummer for Keith Richards’ solo band The X-Pensive Winos, has taken the place of Stones legend Charlie Watts for the Stones current No Filter North American tour.

If Mikkey was asked he would have also jumped at the chance. “I could have done it,” he said. “The way I have been playing my entire life if by trying to be very wide. I’ve played everything from big band jazz to fusion to pop to soul to heavy metal to speed metal to rock and roll to blues. I don’t care for being a specific type of drummer. My heart is in hard rock of course but I like to play good drums and play music on my drums. It would have been amazing to play with Rolling Stones for a tour”.

Mötörhead fans will be treated to the new compilation ‘Everything Louder Forever’ out 29 October.

2CD & 4LP TRACKLISTING

Overkill

We Are Motörhead

Snaggletooth

Rock It

Orgasmatron

Brotherhood Of Man

In The Name Of Tragedy

Bomber

Sacrifice

The Thousand Names Of God

Love For Sale

Killed By Death

I’m So Bad (Baby I Don’t Care)

Smiling Like A Killer

Sharpshooter

Queen Of The Damned

Keys To The Kingdom

Cradle To The Grave

Lost Johnny

The Game

Ace Of Spades

Burner

Stone Dead Forever

Bad Woman

Just Cos You Got The Power

Stay Out Of Jail

No Class

I Am The Sword

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

God Save The Queen

R.A.M.O.N.E.S.

Iron Fist

Rock Out

Dirty Love

Shine

Overnight Sensation

On Your Feet Or On Your Knees

I Ain’t No Nice Guy

Sucker

1916

Choking On Your Screams

Motörhead

Also available as 2CD, 2LP, 4LP, digital download, streaming and Sony 360 spatial audio.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments