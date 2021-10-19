Mötörhead’s Mikkey Dee On Steve Jordan Joining The Rolling Stones - Noise11.com

Mötörhead have covered The Rolling Stones a number of times over the years. Their ‘Uncövered’ album featured ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ and ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ so Mötörhead drummer Mikkey Dee has an insightful thoughts on Steve Jordan’s newfound role replacing Charlie Watts.
“(Steve) is a fantastic drummer, such a good feel and he is perfect for The Rolling Stones,” Mikkey tells Noise11.com.
Steve Jordan, the drummer for Keith Richards’ solo band The X-Pensive Winos, has taken the place of Stones legend Charlie Watts for the Stones current No Filter North American tour.
If Mikkey was asked he would have also jumped at the chance. “I could have done it,” he said. “The way I have been playing my entire life if by trying to be very wide. I’ve played everything from big band jazz to fusion to pop to soul to heavy metal to speed metal to rock and roll to blues. I don’t care for being a specific type of drummer. My heart is in hard rock of course but I like to play good drums and play music on my drums. It would have been amazing to play with Rolling Stones for a tour”.
Mötörhead fans will be treated to the new compilation ‘Everything Louder Forever’ out 29 October.
2CD & 4LP TRACKLISTING
Overkill
We Are Motörhead
Snaggletooth
Rock It
Orgasmatron
Brotherhood Of Man
In The Name Of Tragedy
Bomber
Sacrifice
The Thousand Names Of God
Love For Sale
Killed By Death
I’m So Bad (Baby I Don’t Care)
Smiling Like A Killer
Sharpshooter
Queen Of The Damned
Keys To The Kingdom
Cradle To The Grave
Lost Johnny
The Game
Ace Of Spades
Burner
Stone Dead Forever
Bad Woman
Just Cos You Got The Power
Stay Out Of Jail
No Class
I Am The Sword
The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
God Save The Queen
R.A.M.O.N.E.S.
Iron Fist
Rock Out
Dirty Love
Shine
Overnight Sensation
On Your Feet Or On Your Knees
I Ain’t No Nice Guy
Sucker
1916
Choking On Your Screams
Motörhead
Also available as 2CD, 2LP, 4LP, digital download, streaming and Sony 360 spatial audio.
