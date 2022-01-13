Muse Debut New Song ‘Won’t Stand Down’ - Noise11.com

Muse have new music for 2022. Check out ‘Can’t Stand Down’.
The video for ‘Won’t Stand Down’ was directed by award winning filmmaker Jared Hogan (girl in red, Joji) and shot in Kyiv, Ukraine,
“Won’t Stand Down is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere,” says Matt Bellamy. “Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”
The last Muse album was ‘Simulation Theory’ in 2018.
Muse dates so far for 2022 are:
June 3, 2022 – Rock AM Ring – Nürburgring, Germany
June 5, 2022 – Rock Im Park – Nürburgring, Germany
June 9, 2022 – Nova Rock Festival – Nickelsdorf, Austria
June 11, 2022 – Tempelhof Sounds – Berlin, Germany
June 17, 2022 – Firenze Rocks – Florence, Italy
June 19, 2022 – Isle of Wight Festival – Newport, England
June 21, 2022 – VOLT Festival – Hungary, Sopron
June 24, 2022 – Tinderbox Festival – Odense, Denmark
June 26, 2022 – Mallorca Live – Mallorca, Spain
June 29, 2022 – Ejekt Festival – Athens, Greece
July 2, 2022 – OpenAir – St. Gallen, Switzerland
July 3, 2022 – Les Eurockéennes De Belfort – Belfort, France
July 6, 2022 – Beauregard Festival – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France
July 8, 2022 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain
July 10, 2022 – Les Déferlantes Festival – Céret, France
