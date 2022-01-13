Muse Debut New Song ‘Won’t Stand Down’ - Noise11.com

Muse have new music for 2022. Check out ‘Can’t Stand Down’.

The video for ‘Won’t Stand Down’ was directed by award winning filmmaker Jared Hogan (girl in red, Joji) and shot in Kyiv, Ukraine,

“Won’t Stand Down is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere,” says Matt Bellamy. “Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”

The last Muse album was ‘Simulation Theory’ in 2018.

Muse dates so far for 2022 are:

June 3, 2022 – Rock AM Ring – Nürburgring, Germany

June 5, 2022 – Rock Im Park – Nürburgring, Germany

June 9, 2022 – Nova Rock Festival – Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 11, 2022 – Tempelhof Sounds – Berlin, Germany

June 17, 2022 – Firenze Rocks – Florence, Italy

June 19, 2022 – Isle of Wight Festival – Newport, England

June 21, 2022 – VOLT Festival – Hungary, Sopron

June 24, 2022 – Tinderbox Festival – Odense, Denmark

June 26, 2022 – Mallorca Live – Mallorca, Spain

June 29, 2022 – Ejekt Festival – Athens, Greece

July 2, 2022 – OpenAir – St. Gallen, Switzerland

July 3, 2022 – Les Eurockéennes De Belfort – Belfort, France

July 6, 2022 – Beauregard Festival – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France

July 8, 2022 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

July 10, 2022 – Les Déferlantes Festival – Céret, France

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



