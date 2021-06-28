Muse Mark 20th Anniversary of ‘Origin of Symmetry’ with Anniversary Remix Album - Noise11.com

‘Origin of Symmetry’, the second album for Muse, was released on 18 June 2001. ‘For 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary, Muse have released ‘XX Anniversary remiXX’.

The digital version of the 20th anniversary album was released on 18 June. It will be available on vinyl om 9 July.

The new edition is a collaboration with Rich Costey, who joined the Muse production team for the next album ‘Absolution’ in 2003’. He was also still there for ‘Simulation Theory’ in 2018. Costey has also worked with Death Cab For Cutie, Biffy Clyro, Kimbra, Of Monsters and Men and Birdy.

Muse describe the new mix as “more open, dynamic and less crushed sound”.

Matt Bellamy said “In revisiting the album what we found was the original mixes on the singles, like ‘Plug In Baby’ and ‘Bliss’, were pretty good so they were the hardest ones to improve. It was the deeper album tracks like ‘Micro Cuts’ where we were able to make massive breakthroughs.”

An additional track ‘Futurism’ has been added to the tracklisting.

Origin of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX track list:

Side M

1. ‘New Born’

2. ‘Bliss’

Side U

3. ‘Space Dementia’

4. ‘Hyper Music’

5. ‘Plug In Baby’

Side S

6. ‘Citizen Erased’

7. ‘Micro Cuts’

8. ‘Screenager’

9. ‘Darkshines’

Side E

10. ‘Feeling Good’

11. ‘Futurism’

12. ‘Megalomania’

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments