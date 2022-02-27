Mushroom Group Expands Its Artist Management Operation - Noise11.com

The Mushroom Group has expanded its management business with the newly created division Mushroom Management.

Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski managed Skyhooks and Jimmy Barnes. Michael’s son Matt, who know fronts the operation, has announced the new division in his father’s name.

Mushroom’s Chief Executive Matt Gudinski said: “I am pleased that we can finally unveil the Mushroom Management collective. Nurturing and developing talent is the backbone of the entire Mushroom Group, so this is a very natural evolution for us and we are super excited about it. The amazing team of people who make up Mushroom Management will provide an enhanced support structure and network to ensure our partners and managers can deliver the best possible service for the artists we represent.”

The company currently manages Tkay Maidza, Bliss n Eso, Rolling Blackouts C.F., merci, mercy, The Living End, Fergus James, Skin On Skin, Something For Kate, Dom Littrich aka Big Twisty.

Sarah Donnelly has become Managing Director of the management company. She says, “I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of Director for Mushroom Management. I’ve been with the Mushroom Group for 14 years and I’m eager to take all my industry experience into leading and supporting our amazing team of managers and our extremely talented roster of clients.”

Under Sarah’s leadership, Mushroom Management will once again become a priority focus of the Mushroom Group.

