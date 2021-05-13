Music For Victoria Fund Puts 980 Artists To Work - Noise11.com

980 artists will perform across 85 venues in Victoria as a result of the Music For Victoria Fund being injected into the Victorian music community.

The Music for Victoria Fund is not a government grant. The fund was established through private donors supportive of the arts.

They include:

Beck Family Foundation

Creina Cadden

The Deague Family

David Evans

Rob Fildes

Geoff Freeman

Michael and Helen Gannon

John Higgins AO and Jodie Maunder

Craig Kimberley OAM and Connie Kimberley

Solomon Lew and Roza Lew

Eddie McGuire AM

Pratt Family Foundation

Denis Roche

Ken Roche AO

Gerry Ryan OAM and Val Ryan

Show Travel

Rick Smith AM

Swann Family Foundation

So far 149 Music For Victoria Fund grants have been approved with over $450,000 distributed so far. Artists who have been programmed as a result of the successful grants include Diesel, Ross Wilson, Thando, Mia Dyson, The Pierce Brothers, Bonnie Anderson, Kingswood, Ella Hooper, Rai Thistlethwayte, Chocolate Starfish, Renée Geyer, Jon Stevens and Daryl Braithwaite.

“Being able to perform our scaled back shows coming out of an intense lockdown meant so much to the band and brand that is Chocolate Starfish. Arts Centre Melbourne’s assistance in providing a grant enabled Melbourne Public and Starfish to approach the marketing and performance of the concert in a way that provided confidence to all parties. This obviously resonated with a sold out, truly united outcome that benefited all involved,” says Chocolate Starfish front man Adam Thompson.

52 metro and 33 regional venues have benefited from the grants so far but $97,000 is still available and the Fund is still accepting applications.

“It is wonderful to see the fantastic take-up of the Fund and hear of the incredible support it is offering the live music industry. The generosity of the many funders has been overwhelming and it’s providing the much needed injection into the industry by supporting so many artists and venues deeply affected by the pandemic. We’re more than thrilled that artists and venues across the state are able to reconnect with their audiences and enjoy the irreplaceable experience of live music,” says Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Claire Spencer AM.

Due to overwhelming interest, the Fund is very close to being exhausted and applications have paused. If venues would like to be notified when the Fund re-opens to accept applications in the future, they can email [email protected]

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments