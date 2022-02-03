 Music Industry Legend Morty Craft Dies At Age 101 - Noise11.com
Morty Craft

Music Industry Legend Morty Craft Dies At Age 101

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2022

in News

Record label owner, arranger, producer and songwriter Morton ‘Morty’ Craft has died at the age of 101.

Morty played sax during the big band era before starting his own label Lance Records in 1957. His first hit was ‘Alone’ by the Shepherd Sisters. Morty wrote the song.

Soon after Craft was a MGM Recordings working as Record Chief and Director of Single Record Sales. Under his direction he championed “Who’s Sorry Now” for Connie Francis, Sheb Wooley’s “The Purple People Eater”, “It’s All In the Game” by Tommy Edwards and “It’s Only Make Believe” by Conway Twitty.

Two of his signings were the very young Jerry Landis (Paul Simon) and Artie Garr (Art Garfunkel).

Joan Jett’s ‘Nag’ is a cover of The Halos 1961 hit from Craft.

Naughty By Nature used Donald Byrd and Pepper Adams Quintet’s ‘Curro’s’ for their song ‘It’s On’.

Morty is survived by his children, son Alan Craft and daughters Chris Weinberg, Carrie Craft and Tiffany Craft.

