Music Victoria Awards Reveals Line-up And Nominees for 2021 - Noise11.com

Music Victoria Awards Reveals Line-up And Nominees for 2021

by Paul Cashmere on November 11, 2021

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Kerryn Fields, Maple Glider, Mindy Meng Wang x Tim Shiel to perform at 2021 Music Victoria Awards.

The nominees have also been revealed (below) but a number of awards have already been announced:

Music Victoria Industry Awards Winners 2021
BEST VENUE UNDER 500 CAP
Winner: Northcote Social Club, Northcote

BEST VENUE OVER 500 CAP
Winner: Melbourne Recital Centre – Elisabeth Murdoch Hall, Southbank

BEST REGIONAL/OUTER SUBURBAN VENUE UNDER 50 GIGS/yr
Winner: Vine Hotel, Wangaratta

BEST REGIONAL/OUTER SUBURBAN VENUE OVER 50 GIGS/yr
Winner: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

BEST FESTIVAL
Winner: Isol-Aid

OUTSTANDING WOMAN IN MUSIC
Winner: Charlotte Abroms

BEST PRODUCER
Winner: Eilish Gilligan

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Kylie Minogue
Pierre Baroni

The 2021 Music Victoria Awards winners will be announced on the night. The nominees are:

BEST BLUES ACT
Nominees:
Aaron Pollock
Anna Scionti
Blues Roulette
Dan Dinnen & Shorty
Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald

BEST COUNTRY ACT
Nominees:
Ben Mastwyk & His Millions
Georgia State Line
James Ellis & The Jealous Guys
Lachlan Bryan & the Wildes
The Weeping Willows

BEST ELECTRONIC ACT
Nominees:
Alex Albrecht
Female Wizard
Jennifer Loveless
Reptant
SaD

BEST EXPERIMENTAL OR AVANT-GARDE ACT
Nominees:
Aarti Jadu
Candlesnuffer
Deborah Cheetham, Byron Scullin, Tom Supple
Red Wine and Sugar
Thembi Soddell

BEST FOLK ACT
Nominees:
Charm of Finches
Erica Bramham
Kerryn Fields
Lucy Wise
Maple Glider

BEST HEAVY ACT
Nominees:
Divide and Dissolve
Dr. Colossus
Faceless Burial
Growth
NICOLAS CAGE FIGHTER

BEST HIP HOP ACT
Nominees:
Agung Mango
Briggs
DRMNGNOW
Man Made Mountain
Pookie

BEST INTERCULTURAL ACT
Nominees:
Ajak Kwai
Amaru Tribe
Black Jesus Experience
Gelareh Pour’s Garden
Tio

BEST JAZZ ACT
Nominees:
Australian Art Orchestra
Andrea Kellar
Audrey Powne
Menagerie
The Rookies

BEST POP ACT
Nominees:
Alice Ivy
Alice Skye
Geoffrey O’Connor
Gregor
June Jones

BEST REGGAE AND DANCEHALL ACT
Nominees:
Disun Future
Jah Tung
JahWise Productions
Marvin Priest
Monkey Marc

BEST PUNK/ROCK ACT
Nominees:
Blake Scott
Civic
MOD CON
Plaster of Paris
Tom Lyngcoln

BEST SOUL, FUNK, R’N’B OR GOSPEL ACT
Nominees:
The Bamboos
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Hiatus Kaiyote
Izy
Kee’ahn

BEST REGIONAL/OUTER SUBURBAN ACT
$3,000 cash
Nominees:
Baker Boy
Bones and Jones
D’Arcy Spiller
Fenn Wilson
The Teskey Brothers

ARCHIE ROACH FOUNDATION AWARD FOR EMERGING TALENT (FOR FIRST NATIONS ACTS)
$3,000 cash (Sponsor: Archie Roach Foundation) and a rehearsal package (Sponsor: Bakehouse)
Nominees:
Allara
Bumpy
Madi Colville Walker
The Merindas
River Boy

ARTS ACCESS VICTORIA AMPLIFY AWARD (FOR DEAF AND DISABLED ACTS)
$3,000 cash (Sponsor: Arts Access Victoria) and a rehearsal package (Sponsor:Bakehouse)
Nominees:
Eliza Hull
Gordon Koang
Kerryn Fields
Nat Bartsch
Rudely Interrupted

Music Victoria Awards Nominees 2021 (public-voted)
BEST ALBUM
$5000 media package (Sponsor: Plakkit)
Nominees:
Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep
The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover
Gordon Koang – Unity
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

BEST GROUP
$2,000 voucher to spend on Yamaha gear (Sponsor: Yamaha)
Nominees:
The Avalanches
Emma Donovan and The Putbacks
Hiatus Kaiyote
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Mildlife

BEST SONG
Nominees:
Alex Lahey & Gordi – Dino’s
Alice Skye – Party Tricks
The Avalanches – Wherever You Go
Geoffrey O’Connor & Jonnine – For As Long As I Can Remember
Hiatus Kaiyote – Red Room

BEST SOLO ARTIST
$1,000 voucher to spend on Yamaha gear (Sponsor: Yamaha)
Nominees:
Alice Ivy
Baker Boy
Blake Scott
G Flip
Gordon Koang
Kylie Auldist
Liz Stringer
Maple Glider
Mia Wray
Sampa the Great

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ACT
$1,000 value of custom-made merch (Sponsor: Sound Merch) and a rehearsal package (Sponsor: Bakehouse)
Nominees:
Ashwarya
Blake Scott
Cry Club
Maple Glider
SHOUSE

BEST MUSICIAN
$1,000 voucher to spend on Yamaha gear (Sponsor: Yamaha)
Nominees:
Amanda Roff (Time For Dreams, Harmony)
Andrea Keller
Davey Lane (Solo, You Am I)
Emma Donovan
Erica Dunn (Tropical Fuck Storm, MOD CON)
G Flip
Lance Ferguson (The Bamboos)
Mindy Meng Wang
Nai Palm (Hiatus Kaiyote)
Stu Mackenzie (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard)

BEST LIVE ACT
$3000 outdoor billboard package (Sponsor: Civic Outdoor)
Nominees:
Amyl and The Sniffers
Cable Ties
Kee’ahn
Mildlife
RVG

2021 Music Victoria Awards will be held Thursday 9 December at the Melbourne Recital Centre

The event will be broadcast on Channel 31 and live-streamed via Music Victoria’s Youtube Channel. Subscribe to Music Victoria’s youtube channel to get a reminder

Ticketing:
Limited tickets to go on sale soon, register your interest for tickets here: www.musicvictoria.com.au/tix
$50 GA or $35 for MV members

Not a member?
Sign up here musicvictoria.com.au

