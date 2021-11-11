Music Victoria Awards Reveals Line-up And Nominees for 2021 - Noise11.com

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Kerryn Fields, Maple Glider, Mindy Meng Wang x Tim Shiel to perform at 2021 Music Victoria Awards.

The nominees have also been revealed (below) but a number of awards have already been announced:

Music Victoria Industry Awards Winners 2021

BEST VENUE UNDER 500 CAP

Winner: Northcote Social Club, Northcote

BEST VENUE OVER 500 CAP

Winner: Melbourne Recital Centre – Elisabeth Murdoch Hall, Southbank

BEST REGIONAL/OUTER SUBURBAN VENUE UNDER 50 GIGS/yr

Winner: Vine Hotel, Wangaratta

BEST REGIONAL/OUTER SUBURBAN VENUE OVER 50 GIGS/yr

Winner: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

BEST FESTIVAL

Winner: Isol-Aid

OUTSTANDING WOMAN IN MUSIC

Winner: Charlotte Abroms

BEST PRODUCER

Winner: Eilish Gilligan

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Kylie Minogue

Pierre Baroni

The 2021 Music Victoria Awards winners will be announced on the night. The nominees are:

BEST BLUES ACT

Nominees:

Aaron Pollock

Anna Scionti

Blues Roulette

Dan Dinnen & Shorty

Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald

BEST COUNTRY ACT

Nominees:

Ben Mastwyk & His Millions

Georgia State Line

James Ellis & The Jealous Guys

Lachlan Bryan & the Wildes

The Weeping Willows

BEST ELECTRONIC ACT

Nominees:

Alex Albrecht

Female Wizard

Jennifer Loveless

Reptant

SaD

BEST EXPERIMENTAL OR AVANT-GARDE ACT

Nominees:

Aarti Jadu

Candlesnuffer

Deborah Cheetham, Byron Scullin, Tom Supple

Red Wine and Sugar

Thembi Soddell

BEST FOLK ACT

Nominees:

Charm of Finches

Erica Bramham

Kerryn Fields

Lucy Wise

Maple Glider

BEST HEAVY ACT

Nominees:

Divide and Dissolve

Dr. Colossus

Faceless Burial

Growth

NICOLAS CAGE FIGHTER

BEST HIP HOP ACT

Nominees:

Agung Mango

Briggs

DRMNGNOW

Man Made Mountain

Pookie

BEST INTERCULTURAL ACT

Nominees:

Ajak Kwai

Amaru Tribe

Black Jesus Experience

Gelareh Pour’s Garden

Tio

BEST JAZZ ACT

Nominees:

Australian Art Orchestra

Andrea Kellar

Audrey Powne

Menagerie

The Rookies

BEST POP ACT

Nominees:

Alice Ivy

Alice Skye

Geoffrey O’Connor

Gregor

June Jones

BEST REGGAE AND DANCEHALL ACT

Nominees:

Disun Future

Jah Tung

JahWise Productions

Marvin Priest

Monkey Marc

BEST PUNK/ROCK ACT

Nominees:

Blake Scott

Civic

MOD CON

Plaster of Paris

Tom Lyngcoln

BEST SOUL, FUNK, R’N’B OR GOSPEL ACT

Nominees:

The Bamboos

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Hiatus Kaiyote

Izy

Kee’ahn

BEST REGIONAL/OUTER SUBURBAN ACT

$3,000 cash

Nominees:

Baker Boy

Bones and Jones

D’Arcy Spiller

Fenn Wilson

The Teskey Brothers

ARCHIE ROACH FOUNDATION AWARD FOR EMERGING TALENT (FOR FIRST NATIONS ACTS)

$3,000 cash (Sponsor: Archie Roach Foundation) and a rehearsal package (Sponsor: Bakehouse)

Nominees:

Allara

Bumpy

Madi Colville Walker

The Merindas

River Boy

ARTS ACCESS VICTORIA AMPLIFY AWARD (FOR DEAF AND DISABLED ACTS)

$3,000 cash (Sponsor: Arts Access Victoria) and a rehearsal package (Sponsor:Bakehouse)

Nominees:

Eliza Hull

Gordon Koang

Kerryn Fields

Nat Bartsch

Rudely Interrupted

Music Victoria Awards Nominees 2021 (public-voted)

BEST ALBUM

$5000 media package (Sponsor: Plakkit)

Nominees:

Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover

Gordon Koang – Unity

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

BEST GROUP

$2,000 voucher to spend on Yamaha gear (Sponsor: Yamaha)

Nominees:

The Avalanches

Emma Donovan and The Putbacks

Hiatus Kaiyote

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Mildlife

BEST SONG

Nominees:

Alex Lahey & Gordi – Dino’s

Alice Skye – Party Tricks

The Avalanches – Wherever You Go

Geoffrey O’Connor & Jonnine – For As Long As I Can Remember

Hiatus Kaiyote – Red Room

BEST SOLO ARTIST

$1,000 voucher to spend on Yamaha gear (Sponsor: Yamaha)

Nominees:

Alice Ivy

Baker Boy

Blake Scott

G Flip

Gordon Koang

Kylie Auldist

Liz Stringer

Maple Glider

Mia Wray

Sampa the Great

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ACT

$1,000 value of custom-made merch (Sponsor: Sound Merch) and a rehearsal package (Sponsor: Bakehouse)

Nominees:

Ashwarya

Blake Scott

Cry Club

Maple Glider

SHOUSE

BEST MUSICIAN

$1,000 voucher to spend on Yamaha gear (Sponsor: Yamaha)

Nominees:

Amanda Roff (Time For Dreams, Harmony)

Andrea Keller

Davey Lane (Solo, You Am I)

Emma Donovan

Erica Dunn (Tropical Fuck Storm, MOD CON)

G Flip

Lance Ferguson (The Bamboos)

Mindy Meng Wang

Nai Palm (Hiatus Kaiyote)

Stu Mackenzie (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard)

BEST LIVE ACT

$3000 outdoor billboard package (Sponsor: Civic Outdoor)

Nominees:

Amyl and The Sniffers

Cable Ties

Kee’ahn

Mildlife

RVG

2021 Music Victoria Awards will be held Thursday 9 December at the Melbourne Recital Centre

The event will be broadcast on Channel 31 and live-streamed via Music Victoria’s Youtube Channel. Subscribe to Music Victoria’s youtube channel to get a reminder

Ticketing:

Limited tickets to go on sale soon, register your interest for tickets here: www.musicvictoria.com.au/tix

$50 GA or $35 for MV members

Not a member?

Sign up here musicvictoria.com.au

