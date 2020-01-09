Music Victoria’s Round-Up Of Bushfire Benefit Gigs For Melbourne

Here is a list of Bushfire Benefits in Victoria, courtesy of Music Victoria.
Across the state there has been an overwhelming amount of support from the music industry for those affected by the bush fires including many benefit concerts!
We have reached out to our community and have received information on over 45 events!
We have complied these into a BUSHFIRE BENEFIT GIG GUIDE
Please try and get along to one of these events and show your support for live music and the fire relief charities they are raising money for. If you have a fundraising event that isn’t included please let us know and we’ll add you to the list.
thanks,
Music Victoria
Friday 10 January
Make It Rain – A Bushfire Fundraiser at Stay Gold, Brunswick
Press Club, The Gooch Palms, Columbus, MID CITY & Fan Girl (with DJ help from Teenage Dads)
Bushfire relief! Foxtrot, Boss Melody, Way Shit & Intellectuals at The Workers Club, Fitzroy
Fox Trot, Boss Melody, Way Shit & Intellectuals
Possum Relief – A Fundraiser at The Old Bar, Fitzroy
Bitch Diesel, Mightiest of Guns, Jess Parker & The Troubled Waters, Cyanide Thornton, Grace Cummings
Dumb Punts Fire Relief Fundraiser w/ Mini Skirt + Rhysics at The Tote, Collingwood
Dumb Punts, Mini Skirt & Rhysics
A Boogie For The Blaze at Club Pandora, South Melbourne
Will Sparks, Horizon, John Course, Orkestrated, AK, ESG & more
My Aeon Presents Fire Relief at My Aeon, Brunswick
House & Techno: Melbourne’s most loved slingers of underground flavours
The Longnecks at Mr Boogie Man Bar, Abbotsford
The Longnecks
Saturday 11 January
RFS Fundraiser – Music & Comedy at The Old Bar, Fitzroy
Little Elizabeth, Joe Sewer, Travalley, Annie and Lena (comedy) & Tejopala Rawls (comedy)
Cool Room Fire Relief Fundraiser at 9-11 Hocking St, Coburg North
Reptant b2b Hymns, Kane Ikin (DJ), Fia Fiell (DJ), DJ Mum b2b Anuraag, Emelyne b2b Lori b22 Sophie McAlister & Kaytseng
More Fire reggae dancehall session #215 (fire relief fundraiser) at Woody’s Bar, Collingwood
Chant Down Sound (Jessi I & Ras Crucial), Ras Belly (live), Rebel Bass, Nadine King & Al Good
Flying Dutchman, El Colosso, Cosa Nostra & Mongrel at The Tote, Collingwood
Flying Dutchman, El Colosso, Cosa Nostra & Mongrel
Bushfire Appeal Fundraiser with your fave local bands at Whole Lotta Love, Brunswick East
Commissioner Bourbon, Dead Transmission, The Stripp, Monkey Butler, Lindsey Kingswood
Sunday 12 January
Whiskey Dram live by Donation onboard Steve Irwin (fire relief) at Seaworks, Williamstown
Whiskey Dram
STAGEhand at The Rifle Brigade Hotel, Bendigo
Blackthorn, Mick Thomas, Mast Gully Fellers, Oombah, Band of Clouds, Four Lions
Grill for Good – Mac Demarco & Friends at Victoria Park, Abbotsford
Mac DeMarco & Friends
Tuesday 14 January
Parkville & Paige Black – Bushfire Relief Gig (Sonic Textures) at The Night Cat, Fitzroy
Parkville, Paige Black
Music That Matters – Bushfire Benefit at The Gasometer Hotel, Collingwood
Julia Jacklin, GL, Good Morning, Romy Vager (RVG), Loose Tooth, Jade Imagine, Elizabeth, Bitch Diesel, Dianas, Leah Senior, Sweet Whirl, The Faculty, Crepes, BATTS, Eilis Gilligan, Snowy Band, Chitra, Moonlover, El Tee
Jordie Lane & Liz Stringer & Friends – Bushfire Benefit at Northcote Social Club, Northcote
Jordie Lane, Liz Stringer, Clare Reynolds, Jeff Lang, The Maes, Kylie Auldist, Coda Chroma
Friday 17 January
Bergy Bushfire Relief at The Bergy Seltzer, Brunswick
Sarah Eida, Sordid Ordeal, Long Holiday, I Have A Goat
Help Fight Fires at Mentone Lifesaving Club, Mentone
Whatshisface, Harley Luscombe, INSTYNKT, Jack Pyper (DJ)
Bushfire Relief Fundraiser at Newport Bowls Club, Newport
Phil Manning, Craig Horne and Wayne Burt, Jesse Valach, Kelly Auty and Brendon Mason
Ballarat’s Best for Bushfire Relief at Ballarat Mechanics Institute, Ballarat
Motor City Sounds, Vondabouys, Dead Salesmen Duo, St Ivory, Ballarat Ska Union
Saturday 18 January
Fire Relief at The Retreat, Brunswick
Sunbeam Sound Machine, Hobson’s Bay Coast Guard, Swazi Gold, Field Maps, Poppongene, Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks, Snowy Band, Tali Mahoney
Lending a Hand for Bushfire Relief: The Variety Concert at Gemco Theatre, Emerald
Bushfire Animal Relief Benefit at FeeFee’s Bar, Collingwood
Cosmic Kahuna, Ramblin’ Gold, Rumours
Blaze Relief at The Night Cat, Fitzroy
Nai Palm, Messy Mammals, Brian Campeau, Ha Na, Cazeaux Oslo, Kuzich, Airsticks, Laneous and Tully, Teischa, Aeon Hakyavic
Mutant Dance Bushfire Fundraiser at Captain, Geelong President Press, Eddie Example, Alexander Luc
Sunday 19 January
Bush Bop Day Party – Bushfire Fundraiser at The Old Apple Shed, Boneo
The Belair Lip Bombs, Velvet Bloom & The Vito Collective, Polly and the Pockets
Raise for the Blazeat SKKY Bar & Lounge, Shepparton
Anemone, Bonsai Buffalo, Kate Stroud, Soul Tribe, and David Jnr
Thursday 23 January
Raise the Roof – Bush Dance – Fundraiser at The Spotted Mallard, Brunswick
Oh Pep!, The Maes, John Flanagan and the Earthworker Bush Band
Friday 24 January
Rock Against The Fires at The Spotted Mallard, Brunswick
Dallas Crane, Batz, Rocket Science, Draught Dodges, Baby 8, Powerline Sneakers, Electric Guitars, Seedy Jeezus, The Casanovas, James Seedy
Albury/Wodonga Music Industry Fire Relief Fundraiser at Victor Supper Club, Wodonga
An incredible all local lineup of bands and acoustic acts
This is not a Drill at Laundry Bar, Fitzroy
Adrian Swish, Jaynin, J.B.T, Kid Flash, Neezy, Nomad, Samayal
Saturday 25 January
Fires Fundraiser at The Spotted Mallard, Brunswick
Mick Thomas, The Orbweavers, Angie Hart, Charles Jenkins, Pollyman, Opelousas, Sarah Carroll, Hollie Joyce, Hamish Cowan, Dominic Byrne,Skyscraper Stan, Dan Warner, Sime Nugent, Brooke Russell, Ruby Jones, The Dusty Millers, Lisa Miller, Dirt Hand, Les Thomas, The Pheasantry
The House is on Fire Climate Fund Raiser at Grace Darling Hotel, Collingwood
Alex Moses, Vic Austin, Dover Island, Don’t Text Ur Ex, Subcult
Rock for Relief at Globe Alley, Melbourne
Atomic Riot, The Ugly Kings, The Mercy Kills, Shewolf
Fundraiser Gig 4 CFA at The Workers Club, Fitzroy
Lazy Sidekick, Flogs, Uncle Bens Last Words, Full Collapse
Bars for Bushfire Relief at Laundry Bar, Fitzroy
Smash Bros, Weapon X and Ken Hell, Chevy Levett, Mr Ruckman, Boler Mani, Martian, Jye Simpson, Ezekiel Ox, Aerows & Obsezd, Jack Vie, Illusive, Luke Vexx, Defron, The Rascal Collective
Monday 27 January
Band Together at Stay Gold, Brunswick
Palace of the King, Bad Moon Born, Echo Del Tusker, The Radio Sun, El Colosso, Cicadastone, The Credits, Shadowqueen, Atomic Riot, IDunno
Tuesday 28 January
Tones and I Bushfire Benefit – 170 Russell St, Melbourne
Tones and I, Adrian Eagle
Thursday 30 January
In The Moment at The Ember Lounge, St Kilda
Brendan McMahon
Friday 31 January
Muso’s For Bushfire Relief at The Western Port, San Remo
Imogen Price, Nick Anderson, Invy Horn Jam, Maddy Mar Richard Gillard, Doc White, Waverjanes, BBQ Bob, Rowie, Bern Carrol & The Lovelies, The Times, The Land Brothers
Written Warning Bushfire Relief Show at Lucky 13 Garage, Moorabbin
Written Warning
Bushfire Benefit at The Tote, Collingwood
Jen Cloher, Romy Vager (RVG), Sui Zhen, Lai, Jess Ribeiro, Cool Sounds
Saturday 1 February
Bushfire Benefit at The Tote, Collingwood
Total Control, HTRK, Alice Skye, Civic, Disco Junk Bank, The Snakes
Blues n Grooves for the Bush at The Catfish, Fitzroy
