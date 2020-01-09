Music Victoria’s Round-Up Of Bushfire Benefit Gigs For Melbourne

Here is a list of Bushfire Benefits in Victoria, courtesy of Music Victoria.

Across the state there has been an overwhelming amount of support from the music industry for those affected by the bush fires including many benefit concerts! We have reached out to our community and have received information on over 45 events! We have complied these into a BUSHFIRE BENEFIT GIG GUIDE Please try and get along to one of these events and show your support for live music and the fire relief charities they are raising money for. If you have a fundraising event that isn’t included please let us know and we’ll add you to the list. thanks,

Music Victoria

Friday 10 January

Make It Rain – A Bushfire Fundraiser at Stay Gold, Brunswick

Press Club, The Gooch Palms, Columbus, MID CITY & Fan Girl (with DJ help from Teenage Dads)

Bushfire relief! Foxtrot, Boss Melody, Way Shit & Intellectuals at The Workers Club, Fitzroy

Fox Trot, Boss Melody, Way Shit & Intellectuals

Possum Relief – A Fundraiser at The Old Bar, Fitzroy

Bitch Diesel, Mightiest of Guns, Jess Parker & The Troubled Waters, Cyanide Thornton, Grace Cummings

Dumb Punts Fire Relief Fundraiser w/ Mini Skirt + Rhysics at The Tote, Collingwood

Dumb Punts, Mini Skirt & Rhysics

A Boogie For The Blaze at Club Pandora, South Melbourne

Will Sparks, Horizon, John Course, Orkestrated, AK, ESG & more

My Aeon Presents Fire Relief at My Aeon, Brunswick

House & Techno: Melbourne’s most loved slingers of underground flavours

The Longnecks at Mr Boogie Man Bar, Abbotsford

The Longnecks

Saturday 11 January

RFS Fundraiser – Music & Comedy at The Old Bar, Fitzroy

Little Elizabeth, Joe Sewer, Travalley, Annie and Lena (comedy) & Tejopala Rawls (comedy)

Cool Room Fire Relief Fundraiser at 9-11 Hocking St, Coburg North

Reptant b2b Hymns, Kane Ikin (DJ), Fia Fiell (DJ), DJ Mum b2b Anuraag, Emelyne b2b Lori b22 Sophie McAlister & Kaytseng

More Fire reggae dancehall session #215 (fire relief fundraiser) at Woody’s Bar, Collingwood

Chant Down Sound (Jessi I & Ras Crucial), Ras Belly (live), Rebel Bass, Nadine King & Al Good

Flying Dutchman, El Colosso, Cosa Nostra & Mongrel at The Tote, Collingwood

Flying Dutchman, El Colosso, Cosa Nostra & Mongrel

Bushfire Appeal Fundraiser with your fave local bands at Whole Lotta Love, Brunswick East

Commissioner Bourbon, Dead Transmission, The Stripp, Monkey Butler, Lindsey Kingswood

Sunday 12 January

Whiskey Dram live by Donation onboard Steve Irwin (fire relief) at Seaworks, Williamstown

Whiskey Dram

STAGEhand at The Rifle Brigade Hotel, Bendigo

Blackthorn, Mick Thomas, Mast Gully Fellers, Oombah, Band of Clouds, Four Lions

Grill for Good – Mac Demarco & Friends at Victoria Park, Abbotsford

Mac DeMarco & Friends

Tuesday 14 January

Parkville & Paige Black – Bushfire Relief Gig (Sonic Textures) at The Night Cat, Fitzroy

Parkville, Paige Black

Music That Matters – Bushfire Benefit at The Gasometer Hotel, Collingwood

Julia Jacklin, GL, Good Morning, Romy Vager (RVG), Loose Tooth, Jade Imagine, Elizabeth, Bitch Diesel, Dianas, Leah Senior, Sweet Whirl, The Faculty, Crepes, BATTS, Eilis Gilligan, Snowy Band, Chitra, Moonlover, El Tee

Jordie Lane & Liz Stringer & Friends – Bushfire Benefit at Northcote Social Club, Northcote

Jordie Lane, Liz Stringer, Clare Reynolds, Jeff Lang, The Maes, Kylie Auldist, Coda Chroma

Friday 17 January

Bergy Bushfire Relief at The Bergy Seltzer, Brunswick

Sarah Eida, Sordid Ordeal, Long Holiday, I Have A Goat

Help Fight Fires at Mentone Lifesaving Club, Mentone

Whatshisface, Harley Luscombe, INSTYNKT, Jack Pyper (DJ)

Bushfire Relief Fundraiser at Newport Bowls Club, Newport

Phil Manning, Craig Horne and Wayne Burt, Jesse Valach, Kelly Auty and Brendon Mason

Ballarat’s Best for Bushfire Relief at Ballarat Mechanics Institute, Ballarat

Motor City Sounds, Vondabouys, Dead Salesmen Duo, St Ivory, Ballarat Ska Union

Saturday 18 January

Fire Relief at The Retreat, Brunswick

Sunbeam Sound Machine, Hobson’s Bay Coast Guard, Swazi Gold, Field Maps, Poppongene, Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks, Snowy Band, Tali Mahoney

Lending a Hand for Bushfire Relief: The Variety Concert at Gemco Theatre, Emerald

Bushfire Animal Relief Benefit at FeeFee’s Bar, Collingwood

Cosmic Kahuna, Ramblin’ Gold, Rumours

Blaze Relief at The Night Cat, Fitzroy

Nai Palm, Messy Mammals, Brian Campeau, Ha Na, Cazeaux Oslo, Kuzich, Airsticks, Laneous and Tully, Teischa, Aeon Hakyavic

Mutant Dance Bushfire Fundraiser at Captain, Geelong President Press, Eddie Example, Alexander Luc

Sunday 19 January

Bush Bop Day Party – Bushfire Fundraiser at The Old Apple Shed, Boneo

The Belair Lip Bombs, Velvet Bloom & The Vito Collective, Polly and the Pockets

Raise for the Blazeat SKKY Bar & Lounge, Shepparton

Anemone, Bonsai Buffalo, Kate Stroud, Soul Tribe, and David Jnr

Thursday 23 January

Raise the Roof – Bush Dance – Fundraiser at The Spotted Mallard, Brunswick

Oh Pep!, The Maes, John Flanagan and the Earthworker Bush Band

Friday 24 January

Rock Against The Fires at The Spotted Mallard, Brunswick

Dallas Crane, Batz, Rocket Science, Draught Dodges, Baby 8, Powerline Sneakers, Electric Guitars, Seedy Jeezus, The Casanovas, James Seedy

Albury/Wodonga Music Industry Fire Relief Fundraiser at Victor Supper Club, Wodonga

An incredible all local lineup of bands and acoustic acts

This is not a Drill at Laundry Bar, Fitzroy

Adrian Swish, Jaynin, J.B.T, Kid Flash, Neezy, Nomad, Samayal

Saturday 25 January

Fires Fundraiser at The Spotted Mallard, Brunswick

Mick Thomas, The Orbweavers, Angie Hart, Charles Jenkins, Pollyman, Opelousas, Sarah Carroll, Hollie Joyce, Hamish Cowan, Dominic Byrne,Skyscraper Stan, Dan Warner, Sime Nugent, Brooke Russell, Ruby Jones, The Dusty Millers, Lisa Miller, Dirt Hand, Les Thomas, The Pheasantry

The House is on Fire Climate Fund Raiser at Grace Darling Hotel, Collingwood

Alex Moses, Vic Austin, Dover Island, Don’t Text Ur Ex, Subcult

Rock for Relief at Globe Alley, Melbourne

Atomic Riot, The Ugly Kings, The Mercy Kills, Shewolf

Fundraiser Gig 4 CFA at The Workers Club, Fitzroy

Lazy Sidekick, Flogs, Uncle Bens Last Words, Full Collapse

Bars for Bushfire Relief at Laundry Bar, Fitzroy

Smash Bros, Weapon X and Ken Hell, Chevy Levett, Mr Ruckman, Boler Mani, Martian, Jye Simpson, Ezekiel Ox, Aerows & Obsezd, Jack Vie, Illusive, Luke Vexx, Defron, The Rascal Collective

Monday 27 January

Band Together at Stay Gold, Brunswick

Palace of the King, Bad Moon Born, Echo Del Tusker, The Radio Sun, El Colosso, Cicadastone, The Credits, Shadowqueen, Atomic Riot, IDunno

Tuesday 28 January

Tones and I Bushfire Benefit – 170 Russell St, Melbourne

Tones and I, Adrian Eagle

Thursday 30 January

In The Moment at The Ember Lounge, St Kilda

Brendan McMahon

Friday 31 January

Muso’s For Bushfire Relief at The Western Port, San Remo

Imogen Price, Nick Anderson, Invy Horn Jam, Maddy Mar Richard Gillard, Doc White, Waverjanes, BBQ Bob, Rowie, Bern Carrol & The Lovelies, The Times, The Land Brothers

Written Warning Bushfire Relief Show at Lucky 13 Garage, Moorabbin

Written Warning

Bushfire Benefit at The Tote, Collingwood

Jen Cloher, Romy Vager (RVG), Sui Zhen, Lai, Jess Ribeiro, Cool Sounds

Saturday 1 February

Bushfire Benefit at The Tote, Collingwood

Total Control, HTRK, Alice Skye, Civic, Disco Junk Bank, The Snakes

Blues n Grooves for the Bush at The Catfish, Fitzroy

