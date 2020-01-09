 Music Victoria's Round-Up Of Bushfire Benefit Gigs For Melbourne - Noise11.com
Jen Cloher

Jen Cloher

Music Victoria’s Round-Up Of Bushfire Benefit Gigs For Melbourne

by Announcement on January 9, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Here is a list of Bushfire Benefits in Victoria, courtesy of Music Victoria.

Across the state there has been an overwhelming amount of support from the music industry for those affected by the bush fires including many benefit concerts!

We have reached out to our community and have received information on over 45 events!

We have complied these into a BUSHFIRE BENEFIT GIG GUIDE

Please try and get along to one of these events and show your support for live music and the fire relief charities they are raising money for. If you have a fundraising event that isn’t included please let us know and we’ll add you to the list.

thanks,
Music Victoria

Friday 10 January

Make It Rain – A Bushfire Fundraiser at Stay Gold, Brunswick
Press Club, The Gooch Palms, Columbus, MID CITY & Fan Girl (with DJ help from Teenage Dads)

Bushfire relief! Foxtrot, Boss Melody, Way Shit & Intellectuals at The Workers Club, Fitzroy
Fox Trot, Boss Melody, Way Shit & Intellectuals

Possum Relief – A Fundraiser at The Old Bar, Fitzroy
Bitch Diesel, Mightiest of Guns, Jess Parker & The Troubled Waters, Cyanide Thornton, Grace Cummings

Dumb Punts Fire Relief Fundraiser w/ Mini Skirt + Rhysics at The Tote, Collingwood
Dumb Punts, Mini Skirt & Rhysics

A Boogie For The Blaze at Club Pandora, South Melbourne
Will Sparks, Horizon, John Course, Orkestrated, AK, ESG & more

My Aeon Presents Fire Relief at My Aeon, Brunswick
House & Techno: Melbourne’s most loved slingers of underground flavours

The Longnecks at Mr Boogie Man Bar, Abbotsford
The Longnecks

Saturday 11 January

RFS Fundraiser – Music & Comedy at The Old Bar, Fitzroy
Little Elizabeth, Joe Sewer, Travalley, Annie and Lena (comedy) & Tejopala Rawls (comedy)

Cool Room Fire Relief Fundraiser at 9-11 Hocking St, Coburg North
Reptant b2b Hymns, Kane Ikin (DJ), Fia Fiell (DJ), DJ Mum b2b Anuraag, Emelyne b2b Lori b22 Sophie McAlister & Kaytseng

More Fire reggae dancehall session #215 (fire relief fundraiser) at Woody’s Bar, Collingwood
Chant Down Sound (Jessi I & Ras Crucial), Ras Belly (live), Rebel Bass, Nadine King & Al Good

Flying Dutchman, El Colosso, Cosa Nostra & Mongrel at The Tote, Collingwood
Flying Dutchman, El Colosso, Cosa Nostra & Mongrel

Bushfire Appeal Fundraiser with your fave local bands at Whole Lotta Love, Brunswick East
Commissioner Bourbon, Dead Transmission, The Stripp, Monkey Butler, Lindsey Kingswood

Sunday 12 January

Whiskey Dram live by Donation onboard Steve Irwin (fire relief) at Seaworks, Williamstown
Whiskey Dram

STAGEhand at The Rifle Brigade Hotel, Bendigo
Blackthorn, Mick Thomas, Mast Gully Fellers, Oombah, Band of Clouds, Four Lions

Grill for Good – Mac Demarco & Friends at Victoria Park, Abbotsford
Mac DeMarco & Friends

Tuesday 14 January

Parkville & Paige Black – Bushfire Relief Gig (Sonic Textures) at The Night Cat, Fitzroy
Parkville, Paige Black

Music That Matters – Bushfire Benefit at The Gasometer Hotel, Collingwood

Julia Jacklin, GL, Good Morning, Romy Vager (RVG), Loose Tooth, Jade Imagine, Elizabeth, Bitch Diesel, Dianas, Leah Senior, Sweet Whirl, The Faculty, Crepes, BATTS, Eilis Gilligan, Snowy Band, Chitra, Moonlover, El Tee

Jordie Lane & Liz Stringer & Friends – Bushfire Benefit at Northcote Social Club, Northcote
Jordie Lane, Liz Stringer, Clare Reynolds, Jeff Lang, The Maes, Kylie Auldist, Coda Chroma

Friday 17 January

Bergy Bushfire Relief at The Bergy Seltzer, Brunswick
Sarah Eida, Sordid Ordeal, Long Holiday, I Have A Goat

Help Fight Fires at Mentone Lifesaving Club, Mentone
Whatshisface, Harley Luscombe, INSTYNKT, Jack Pyper (DJ)

Bushfire Relief Fundraiser at Newport Bowls Club, Newport
Phil Manning, Craig Horne and Wayne Burt, Jesse Valach, Kelly Auty and Brendon Mason

Ballarat’s Best for Bushfire Relief at Ballarat Mechanics Institute, Ballarat
Motor City Sounds, Vondabouys, Dead Salesmen Duo, St Ivory, Ballarat Ska Union

Saturday 18 January

Fire Relief at The Retreat, Brunswick
Sunbeam Sound Machine, Hobson’s Bay Coast Guard, Swazi Gold, Field Maps, Poppongene, Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks, Snowy Band, Tali Mahoney

Lending a Hand for Bushfire Relief: The Variety Concert at Gemco Theatre, Emerald

Bushfire Animal Relief Benefit at FeeFee’s Bar, Collingwood
Cosmic Kahuna, Ramblin’ Gold, Rumours

Blaze Relief at The Night Cat, Fitzroy
Nai Palm, Messy Mammals, Brian Campeau, Ha Na, Cazeaux Oslo, Kuzich, Airsticks, Laneous and Tully, Teischa, Aeon Hakyavic

Mutant Dance Bushfire Fundraiser at Captain, Geelong President Press, Eddie Example, Alexander Luc

Sunday 19 January

Bush Bop Day Party – Bushfire Fundraiser at The Old Apple Shed, Boneo
The Belair Lip Bombs, Velvet Bloom & The Vito Collective, Polly and the Pockets

Raise for the Blazeat SKKY Bar & Lounge, Shepparton
Anemone, Bonsai Buffalo, Kate Stroud, Soul Tribe, and David Jnr

Thursday 23 January

Raise the Roof – Bush Dance – Fundraiser at The Spotted Mallard, Brunswick
Oh Pep!, The Maes, John Flanagan and the Earthworker Bush Band

Friday 24 January

Rock Against The Fires at The Spotted Mallard, Brunswick
Dallas Crane, Batz, Rocket Science, Draught Dodges, Baby 8, Powerline Sneakers, Electric Guitars, Seedy Jeezus, The Casanovas, James Seedy

Albury/Wodonga Music Industry Fire Relief Fundraiser at Victor Supper Club, Wodonga
An incredible all local lineup of bands and acoustic acts

This is not a Drill at Laundry Bar, Fitzroy
Adrian Swish, Jaynin, J.B.T, Kid Flash, Neezy, Nomad, Samayal

Saturday 25 January

Fires Fundraiser at The Spotted Mallard, Brunswick
Mick Thomas, The Orbweavers, Angie Hart, Charles Jenkins, Pollyman, Opelousas, Sarah Carroll, Hollie Joyce, Hamish Cowan, Dominic Byrne,Skyscraper Stan, Dan Warner, Sime Nugent, Brooke Russell, Ruby Jones, The Dusty Millers, Lisa Miller, Dirt Hand, Les Thomas, The Pheasantry

The House is on Fire Climate Fund Raiser at Grace Darling Hotel, Collingwood
Alex Moses, Vic Austin, Dover Island, Don’t Text Ur Ex, Subcult

Rock for Relief at Globe Alley, Melbourne
Atomic Riot, The Ugly Kings, The Mercy Kills, Shewolf

Fundraiser Gig 4 CFA at The Workers Club, Fitzroy
Lazy Sidekick, Flogs, Uncle Bens Last Words, Full Collapse

Bars for Bushfire Relief at Laundry Bar, Fitzroy
Smash Bros, Weapon X and Ken Hell, Chevy Levett, Mr Ruckman, Boler Mani, Martian, Jye Simpson, Ezekiel Ox, Aerows & Obsezd, Jack Vie, Illusive, Luke Vexx, Defron, The Rascal Collective

Monday 27 January

Band Together at Stay Gold, Brunswick
Palace of the King, Bad Moon Born, Echo Del Tusker, The Radio Sun, El Colosso, Cicadastone, The Credits, Shadowqueen, Atomic Riot, IDunno

Tuesday 28 January

Tones and I Bushfire Benefit – 170 Russell St, Melbourne
Tones and I, Adrian Eagle

Thursday 30 January

In The Moment at The Ember Lounge, St Kilda
Brendan McMahon

Friday 31 January

Muso’s For Bushfire Relief at The Western Port, San Remo
Imogen Price, Nick Anderson, Invy Horn Jam, Maddy Mar Richard Gillard, Doc White, Waverjanes, BBQ Bob, Rowie, Bern Carrol & The Lovelies, The Times, The Land Brothers

Written Warning Bushfire Relief Show at Lucky 13 Garage, Moorabbin
Written Warning

Bushfire Benefit at The Tote, Collingwood
Jen Cloher, Romy Vager (RVG), Sui Zhen, Lai, Jess Ribeiro, Cool Sounds

Saturday 1 February

Bushfire Benefit at The Tote, Collingwood
Total Control, HTRK, Alice Skye, Civic, Disco Junk Bank, The Snakes
Blues n Grooves for the Bush at The Catfish, Fitzroy

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros OGorman
Metallica Donates $750000 To Australia’s Fire Efforts

Metallica has pledged $750,000 for Australia’s fire efforts.

23 hours ago
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Red Hot Summer Fans In Mount Gambier Donate $20000 to Country Fire Service Foundation

Red Hot Summer fans in Mount Gambier chipped in an extra $20000 for the Country Fire Service Foundation last Sunday.

23 hours ago
3XY Top 40 Live At Memo Music Hall
3XY To Switch Back On At Memo Music Hall

Former 3XY jock John Peters will switch Memo Music Hall to 1422 on the AM band for the 3XY Top 40 show on 18 January.

24 hours ago
John Waters photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Waters Gathers Famous Friends For #FireAid2020 in Bowral

Daryl Braithwaite, Leo Sayer, Megan Washington, John Paul Young, Jack Jones, Margaret Urlich and Justine Clarke will join John Waters for FireAid2020 in Bowral on 24 January.

1 day ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir Elton John Donates $1 Million To Australia’s Bushfire Relief Efforts

Sir Elton John has donated $1 million to the bushfire disaster relief fund in Australia.

1 day ago
Thelma Plum
Australian Artists Gather for Down To Earth – A Fire and Climate Relief Concert

Melbourne will host ‘ Down To Earth - A Fire and Climate Relief Concert’ on 26 February.

1 day ago
GANGgajang
GANGgajang To Play Memo Music Hall

GANGgajang will head to Melbourne’s Memo Music Hall in St Kilda weekend as part of their current Australian tour.

2 days ago